Good Morning, Illini Nation: Turning the corner?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's a fair argument to make that Illinois was one five-second violation and a defensive stop (or two) away from a six-game winning streak and a marquee victory against Arizona that would have propelled the Illini back into the Associated Press Top 25.
But the five-second violation happened, and Illinois couldn't get late stops against Arizona's guard duo of Kerr Kriisa and Bennedict Mathurin in a four-point loss to the Wildcats. So the Illini sit at 7-3 with just three games remaining — Saturday against St. Francis (Pa.) and then consecutive Wednesdays against Missouri and Florida A&M — before the calendar flips to 2022.
Illinois will hit that last stretch of 2021, though, feeling pretty good about where it stands after a topsy turvy start to the season.
"We're getting better," veteran guard Trent Frazier said. "I think the biggest thing is we're actually becoming a team. We're becoming more together. Coach talked about it a lot earlier in our struggles in the early season where we weren't tight. I think we've made huge strides in that area. We've bonded a lot together, and we're having fun and smiling every day.
"It was the time. We had a rough stretch at the beginning of the season with flu and injuries. Everyone had to step it up and do something different. ... We were kind of all over the place, but right now we've figured it out."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).