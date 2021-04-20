Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' Big Ten tournament championship banner was unveiled Monday night at Memorial Stadium during halftime of the Illini football spring game. News that a second banner would be added to the State Farm Center rafters next season was also announced. Ayo Dosunmu will have his place among past Illinois greats when his No. 11 is honored.
The Illini don't retire numbers. Dosunmu's No. 11 will, in fact, be the third in the rafters. Don Sunderlage and Dee Brown also wore that number and are among the 33 current former players who have received that honor. Dosunmu actually hits on two of the criteria to have a number honored:
- National Player of the Year
- Enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame
- U.S. Olympian
- Big Ten Player of the Year
- Consensus First or Second Team All-American
- Illinois All-Century Team Member
- Individual whose pioneering efforts made a significant impact on Illinois and international basketball
"First, I want to thank the fans for everything you guys have done for us this year," Dosunmu said during the halftime celebration Monday night. "We wouldn't be able to get here without you guys. Thank the coaches, Josh Whitman and everyone for believing in us. From the start of the season, we were underdogs. No one expected us to get this far. No one expected us to win a Big Ten championship.
"I want to thank all of my teammates, all of the managers — everyone who played a huge part in our success. Without them sacrificing and getting rid of their own life to the bigger picture trying to bring a championship to Champaign. I hope you guys enjoyed this. We had a great time here. It was great making history here. Illinois is definitely back on the map as one of the best teams in the country and the best university in the country. I thank you guys for that. I-L-L."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also spoke Monday night. His starting point stayed on brand as he mentioned Illini fans are the best in the country and that they proved it at the Big Ten tournament.
"Sixteen wins regular season, 19 counting the Big Ten championship," Underwood continued. "Never been done. This group of guys in the last two years has won more games than anybody in the Big Ten. The sacrifices, the commitments, these guys made this year made it extra special. This was a fun group to coach. This was a group that has terrific charisma, terrific personality. They loved each other, it was a family atmosphere and I couldn't be prouder as a coach to have these guys representing our university every single day.
"The one thing I will say is we're not done yet. This group achieved a lot. Buy your season tickets next year because we're going to fill that building over there every damn night — 15,500 Illini strong. I-L-L."
