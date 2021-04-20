Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.