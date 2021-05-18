Good Morning, Illini Nation: Two more new offers out
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' recruiting push into the southeast continued Monday with offers to Class of 2024 wing Dallas Thomas and Class of 2023 guard Marvel Allen.
Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward out of Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet, holds the second reported Illini offer in the class after St. Rita forward James Brown.
After a great talk with Coach Alexander, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois ✊🏽 #GoFightingIllini pic.twitter.com/K8ZM7G7hrm— Dallas “Slim” Thomas † (@DallasThomas06) May 17, 2021
The above tweet includes an interesting reference, of course. Geoff Alexander has spent the past four seasons as assistant to the head coach on Brad Underwood's coaching staff. While other staffers are allowed to recruit when a team doesn't have a full complement of assistant coaches (and Illinois doesn't), there's also been plenty of rumblings that Alexander will be promoted to that position should Stephen Gentry leave for Gonzaga. Maybe Thomas is breaking some news here.
Thomas averaged 11 points for Parkview as a freshman playing varsity for most of the 2020-21 season. He helped the go 22-4 and win the 5A-Central conference title.
The interest in Thomas is already high. He holds other offers from Missouri State, Tulsa, TCU, St. John's, DePaul, Houston, Arkansas and Memphis. The Cougars, Razorbacks, Tigers and Illini all offered in a six-day span starting last weekend, and those offers mark his first since his freshman season ended and his run with the Brad Beal Elite 15U team started.
Extremely Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from University of Illinois 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2foaURANYr— Marvel_Allen4 (@1wayvel) May 17, 2021
Allen is ranked as a four-star recruit and as the No. 38 prospect in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. The 6-4, 190-pound combo guard out of Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) has other offers from South Florida, Virginia Tech and LSU.
Marvel played as a freshman in 2019-20 at Wellington (Fla.), which is the alma mater of current Illinois guard Trent Frazier. Allen transferred to Calvary Christian last summer in order to play more of a national schedule in 2020-21. The Eagles went 17-7, and Allen averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists, while shooting 38 percent overall, 29 percent from three-point range and 76 percent at the free throw line.
The offers for Thomas and Allen continues a recent string of offers to players from that region of the country. The Illini have also offered Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain center Will Shaver, Sherwood (Ark.) Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith Jr. and Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar teammates Malique Ewin and Jermahri Hill — all Class of 2022 prospects — in the last week.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).