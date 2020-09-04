Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' run of new in-state targets in the Class of 2023 was interrupted Wednesday with a pair of new offers to IMG Academy (Fla.) forward Gus Yalden and Christ the King (N.Y.) wing Brandon Williams. The Illini's newest targets bring the total to 16 offers in the '23 class.
Yalden is just the latest high profile prospect to wind up at IMG. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward played sparingly as a freshman at Mater Dei (Calif.) and was reportedly set to attend The Asheville School (N.C.) before ultimately winding up in Brandenton.
Yalden will join a loaded IMG team that already features four-star big men Moussa Diabate, Efton Reid and Charles Bediako, four-star wing Benny Williams and four-star guard Tamar Bates in the Class of 2021. Also on the roster are five-star wing Jarace Walker, five-star guard Jaden Bradley and four-star forward Eric Dailey in the Class of 2022.
Yalden currently holds offers from Auburn, Cal State-Northridge, Florida State, Howard, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford, Utah, West Virginia, Winthrop and Wisconsin.
Williams' recruitment isn't quite as far along as Yalden's. The 6-7 wing received offers from LSU and TCU during his freshman season at Christ the King — where Illini sophomore Kofi Cockburn played his first three years of high school. Illinois is just Williams' third reported offer.
