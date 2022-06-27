Good Morning, Illini Nation: Two new 2024 offers
Illinois added to its 2024 recruiting board over the weekend with offers to 6-foot-9 Chinese wing Qin Pang and Salisbury (N.C.) guard Jayden "Juke" Harris.
Blessed to receive an offer from University of Illinois !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0hfb0LpzrP— Qin Pang (@QinPang13) June 26, 2022
The Illinois offer for Qin Pang, who attends Christ the King (N.Y.) and also plays for New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit, is one of a half dozen he's received this month. St. John's, UMass, Iona, Rhode Island and Marist have also targeted him. Illinois is in a unique recruiting position, of course, given it has the largest number of international students of any public institution in the United States.
Illinois enrolled 9,841 international students from 116 different countries for the 2021-22 school year. Leading the way from an individual country basis was China with 4,766. That number has actually dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Illinois enrolling slightly more than 6,000 Chinese students in 2019. Qin Pang is originally from Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.
Blessed to receive a Division I offer from The University of Illinois pic.twitter.com/DqIN7f3QLz— JAYDEN “Juke” HARRIS (@Juke2Timez) June 26, 2022
Harris has racked up more than a dozen offers since May. The 6-6 guard is also being targeted by Houston, Tennessee, Texas A&M, VCU, Ohio, Norfolk State, High Point, North Carolina A&T, Siena, Charleston, USF, Hampton, Radford and Western Carolina.
Harris helped Salisbury (N.C.) go 20-5 last season and led the team in scoring at 23.1 points per game. He is currently unranked in the Class of 2024.
