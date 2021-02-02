Good Morning, Illini Nation: Two of the best
We're going to hold off on the closer look at this week's Associated Press Top 25 for tomorrow. It's not every day, after all, that two Illinois players wind up as late season finalists for a national player of the year honor. That was Monday's news for Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn, with their inclusion on said list for the Wooden Award.
The Illinois duo were two of 20 players on the watch list. A list that trended heavily toward the Big Ten with seven of the 20 players from the conference. I'll do the math for you. That's 35 percent of the candidates.
Dosunmu is among the nation's scoring leaders and one of just two players nationally averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. At 21.9 points per game, Dosunmu is tied for fifth in the country in scoring along with Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante Jones.
Cockburn is averaging a career best 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds this season. The Illini 7-footer is also in a four-way tie for the national lead with 11 double-doubles on the season. The other three players are Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, Austin Peay's Terry Taylor and Little Rock's Ruot Monyyong.
The duo of Cockburn and Dosunmu makes Illinois one of just three schools with multiple players on the late season Wooden Award watch list. The other two are Gonzaga (Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs) and Villanova (Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl).
The full watch list is as follows:
- Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
- James Bouknight, Connecticut
- Jared Butler, Baylor
- Marcus Carr, Minnesota
- Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- Quentin Grimes, Houston
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Carlik Jones, Louisville
- Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
- Evan Mobley, USC
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
- Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
