Illinois has a pair of commitments in the Class of 2021 in Luke Goode and R.J. Melendez, but the Illini's efforts in finishing said class are from from over. The continued, dogged pursuit of Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett makes it clear Illinois is in the market for another lead guard.
Insurance for the Burnett re-recruitment (he was a top target before he signed with Chris Beard and the Red Raiders) now comes in the form of TyTy Washington. The four-star point guard is back on the market after decommitting from Creighton on Thursday.
March 11, 2021
Creighton, of course, has had a rather prominent off the court issue this month with coach Greg McDermott suspended, well, just one game after using racially insensitive language in the Bluejays' locker room. Washington didn't explicitly mention that issue in his decommitment note, but it's not exactly difficult to connect the dots. McDermott's tenure in Omaha, Neb., is on shaky ground.
Illinois was one of the top suitors for Washington before he committed to Creighton this past November. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard then went on to have a rather impressive senior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz.
Washington, who is a consensus four-star, top 40 recruit ranked as high as No. 31 by 247Sports, put up big numbers for AZ Compass Prep. The Dragons went 29-1 with Washington averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals. He shot 45.7 percent overall, 38.3 percent from three-point range and 83.6 percent on his free throws.
Washington scored a season-high 34 points in an early November win against West Oaks Academy (Fla.) before following that up with 33 points in a win against Dream City Christian (Ariz.) the next night. He also had a 33-point game last week in a win against Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.).
