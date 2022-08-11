Good Morning, Illini Nation: UA Next Elite 24
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Some of the top young basketball talent in the country is in Chicago this week for the Under Armour Next Elite 24 event. That they convened Wednesday at the exceedingly cool 17th floor gym in Chicago's West Loop where the Jordan Brand Classic practices were held was just icing on the basketball cake.
While there are some uncommitted 2023 prospects that Illinois has targeted, it's probably safe to say the Illini aren't all that far down the road recruiting wise for big men like Baye Fall and JP Estrella. The 2024 and 2025 prospects in attendance that are on Illinois' radar? Might have a better shot at them.
UnderArmour’s Elite 24 week tipping off here in Chicago. Nice treat not having to fly anywhere for this. Great group here and strong NBA representation in the gym. pic.twitter.com/ZNXcG7hB7k— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) August 10, 2022
Bryson Tucker, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Tucker is headed to prep power IMG Academy for the 2022-23 season after averaging 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for Mount St. Joseph (Md.) as a sophomore playing alongside priority Illinois target Amani Hansberry. Tucker is a consensus five-star, top 10 wing in the Class of 2024.
Boogie Fland, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Fland had quite the summer, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for PSA Cardinals on the 16U Nike EYBL circuit and helping Team USA win gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup. The 6-foot-3 point guard is ranked as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite.
Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Texas)
Illinois has actually offered the entire Lake Highlands backcourt, with Class of 2025 guard BJ Davis-Ray getting his after Johnson, a Class of 2024 recruit. Johnson, who is a top five, five-star recruit, earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors after averaging 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).