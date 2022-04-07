Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI big men and the NBA draft
Kofi Cockburn could be the next Illinois big man selected in the NBA draft. Maybe. At some point. It's still rather unclear what Cockburn's post-Illini basketball future is and when said post-Illini career will actually begin.
Here's who came before him. The last five Illinois big men selected in the draft:
Meyers Leonard
Leonard was the No. 11 overall selection in the 2012 draft and spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. His best season came in 2015-16 when he averaged career highs in scoring (8.4 ppg) and rebounding (5.1 rpg). He signed with the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2019-20, but played just 54 games in two seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and released last season. Injuries haven't helped Leonard try and extend his career. An ankle injury meant he'd be out all of 2021-22. That's if a team would have picked him up given he was caught using an anti-Semitic slur during a video game livestream.
James Augustine
While Augustine was selected in the second round and No. 41 overall by the Orlando Magic in 2006, Illinois' all-time leading rebounder played just 27 games in two seasons in the NBA. Augustine did have a lengthy, successful career overseas, though, playing from 2008-2018 in Spain and Russia. He won a EuroCup championship in 2015 playing for Russian club BC Khimki and then a VTB United League title in 2017 playing for CSKA Moscow.
Brian Cook
Cook played nine seasons in the NBA after being drafted in the first round at No. 24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003. The Lincoln native spent the majority of his career with the Lakers, but also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. His best season was his third in the league when he started 46 of 81 games for the Lakers and averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds. Cook wrapped up his career with one season in Puerto Rico, one in Lebanon and a final split season between Uruguay and Japan in 2015.
Robert Archibald
Archibald played 44 careers games in the NBA after being drafted as the No. 32 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002, which was the year after the team moved from Vancouver. The Scottish big man also played for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors before playing eight years overseas in Spain, Italy and Ukraine. Archibald won a FIBA EuroCup championship in 2006 playing for Spanish side Joventut Badalona and was the Ukrainian SuperLeague MVP for championship-winning Azovmash Mariupol in 2008.
Deon Thomas
Thomas never played in the NBA after being selected No. 28 overall in the second round of the 1994 draft. He opted instead for an overseas career and played 14 seasons before retiring in 2008. Thomas played primarily in Spain and Israel, but also had stops in Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria. He was a two-time EuroLeague champion in 2004 and 2005 with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he also won three Israeli League titles and three Israeli Cup championships from 2003-05.
