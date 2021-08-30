Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI hoops roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A few Illini hoops tidbits from across the Internet ...
Rankings update, Part I
Class of 2022 commit Jayden Epps wound up at No. 105 in the latest updated to the Rivals150 rankings. It was a drop of 37 spots since late May. Curious. But even the Rivals staff believes Epps might be ranked too low.
"It’s entirely possible that I’m way off base in my assessment of Jayden Epps, but I really think he’s one of the more skilled guards in the class and has a really bright future ahead of him at Illinois," Rivals analyst Dan McDonald wrote. "The fact Brad Underwood chose to prioritize him only strengthens my feelings on him because he certainly has had pretty good success evaluating and recruiting guards lately. The Fighting Illini fans should be really excited about having him in their 2022 class."
Rankings update, Part II
Illinois dropped one spot in CBS Sports' Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1 last week after Memphis landed five-star wing Emoni Bates and jumped into Parrish's top 10.
"The return of Kofi Cockburn allows Illinois to return four of its top six scorers from a team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament," Parrish wrote about the Illini. "So even with the massive loss of Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA Draft, Brad Underwood's team shouldn't slip too much in the Big Ten standings."
Chicken wing, chicken wing
Illinois coach Brad Underwood will appear on a future episode of "Hot Ones" with host (and Illini grad) Sean Evans. The episode was filmed this weekend at State Farm Center.
𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐞𝐬 🔥🍗@CoachUnderwood @seanseaevans 🤝Coming soon… 👀 #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/QQ2VbocuHf— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 25, 2021
🔥🍗 @seanseaevans chatting it up with an adoring fan. #Illini pic.twitter.com/voVea5uqvF— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 27, 2021
"Hot Ones" is a YouTube web series on the First We Feast channel where Evans interviews actors, musicians, etc., while both he and his guest eat 10 chicken wings each with a progressively hotter sauce. Be on the lookout for Underwood's episode, which will be part of Season 16 of the show.
