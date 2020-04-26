Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in Chaundee Brown's final four
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Chaundee Brown declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 15, but the Wake Forest junior did so in conjunction with entering the transfer portal. Should he simply test the draft waters, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound wanted to preserve his eligibility. Just not with the Demon Deacons.
That became particularly clear Saturday night when Brown announced a top four of Illinois, Gonzaga, LSU and Iowa State. The Orlando native will be on the move if he chooses college basketball instead of the professional ranks.
Brown will be a sit-one, play-one transfer at his next destination. Probably. There's always the chance the NCAA will pass a one-time transfer waiver. Even if that doesn't happen, Brown could at least have an argument for a waiver anyway given the fact Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning on Saturday. Brown, of course, announced his transfer before Manning was fired, but waivers have been approved rather inconsistently in previous years.
Illinois currently has one scholarship open after the transfers of both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. Whether he receives immediate eligibility or not, Brown would create more competition on the wing with Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison, who sat out the 2019-20 at Illinois after transfers of their own and have two years of eligibility remaining.
Brown dealt with several injuries this past season at Wake Forest. Knee surgery kept him sidelined during the offseason, and he also dealt with an ankle injury and a torn calf muscle during the 2019-20 and missed eight games total. Brown started 15 of the 23 games he did play and averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.6 percent overall, 32.2 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw line.
Brown arrived at Wake Forest ahead of the 2017-18 season as a consensus four-star, top 40 recruit. He was an immediate starter and averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for his three-year career with the Demon Deacons. Brown's career shooting slash line is 42/32/83.
The Illinois coaching staff got a firsthand look at Brown during the 2017-18 season in the Illini's matchup with Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Winston-Salem, N.C. Brown had nine points in the Demon Deacon's 80-73 win.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).