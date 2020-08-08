Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in Nesbitt's top 11
Jordan Nesbitt left a lasting impression on the Illinois coaching staff when he dropped 37 points playing nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Calif.) in the Chambana Classic last November at Centennial. Nesbitt and his St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.) team lost, but the 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing showed exactly what kind of scorer he could be.
Illinois left a pretty good impression on Nesbitt, too. The Illini got him on campus for an unofficial visit this past March, and Nesbitt watched Brad Underwood's squad take down Indiana 67-66.
Nesbitt picked up his Illinois offer not long after that game. Friday he put the Illini in his top 11 along with Memphis, Iowa State, Saint Louis, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, Maryland and Seton Hall. Of that group, only the Billikens and Cornhuskers offered before Illinois got officially involved.
Decisions...#Top11 #godscreation pic.twitter.com/5hLTdy6l3x— Jordan Nesbitt (@jneszz) August 8, 2020
The Illini already have one wing committed in the Class of 2021 in Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead's Luke Goode. Adding another four-star recruit like Nesbitt, who put up 25 and 12 this past season, is still on the table. Nesbitt is more of a slasher than Goode (although with a jumper), and he's a more physical guard, too. Underwood likes different type pieces. Nesbitt and Goode qualify.
