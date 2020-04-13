Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top 10 for elite big man
Illinois already hit big on one highly-ranked center that started his career at Christ the King (N.Y.). Now, the Illini are looking to go 2 for 2. After landing four-star center Kofi Cockburn in the 2019 class, Illinois is in the top 10 for five-star Class of 2021 center Moussa Cisse, who cut his list to 10 on Sunday.
Cisse played as a freshman alongside Cockburn at Christ the King. Cockburn ultimately finished his high school career at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) in the 2018-19 season, and Cisse moved on to Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tenn., this past season.
Cisse is ranked as the No. 8 player nationally in the Class of 2021 by both Rivals and 247Sports. His pared down top 10 also includes Kentucky, Memphis, USC, Georgetown, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee and LSU.
Cisse helped lead Lausanne to a Division II Class A state title this past season and earned DII-A Mr. Basketball honors in the process. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man nearly averaged a triple-double, putting up 21.3 points, 14 rebounds and 8.6 blocks per game.
Cisse played the past two springs on the Nike EYBL circuit. He teamed up with Cockburn again after his freshman year at Christ the King playing for New York Renaissance and averaged 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks backing up the eventual Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Cisse moved to Expressions Elite and put up 11.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game in a more prominent role.
