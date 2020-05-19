Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is shooting its shot in its 2021 recruiting with offers to 13 of the 23 five-star recruits in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Then the next three top ranked four-star recruits for good measure.
While some of those recruits have either committed (AJ Griffin to Duke) or narrowed their lists (guys like Patrick Baldwin and Moussa Cisse), the Illini remain in the hunt for several elite targets in their next recruiting class. That includes 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing Kendall Brown. Brown cut his list to 10 this past weekend, including Baylor, Minnesota, Kansas, Maryland, Ohio State, Marquette, Arkansas, Arizona and Virginia.
🙌🏽Top10🙌🏽 @Lmedits22 pic.twitter.com/csXqt8LgVn— Kendall Brown (@TheeKbrown) May 16, 2020
Brown just completed his junior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. The Minnesota native transferred to the prep powerhouse last July. Sunrise Christian finished the 2019-20 season with a 22-3 record and ranked fourth in the final MaxPreps Top 25 with Brown playing alongside four other four-star prospects in 2020 guard and Northwestern signee Ty Berry, 2021 forwards Zach Clemence and Kenny Pohto and 2022 wing Shaedon Sharpe.
Here's how Rivals national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi described Brown: "An athletic wing who plays above the rim and does all of the little things that help teams win at a high level, Brown is also one of high school basketball's top wing defenders."
The other Illinois five-star targets in the Class of 2021 include (again, per the 247Sports Composite) that haven't committed or cut their list include:
- No. 1 Jonathan Kuminga; The Patrick School (N.J.)
- No. 2 Chet Holmgren; Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
- No. 6 Jaden Hardy; Henderson (Nev.)
- No. 9 Michael Foster Jr.; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- No. 11 Moussa Diabate; IMG Academy (Fla.)
- No. 12 Max Christie; Rolling Meadows
- No. 22 Charles Bediako; Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).