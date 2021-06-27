College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Colin Smith
Buy Now
247Sports
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 155: Back to normal

Episode 155: Back to normal

Illinois' recruiting forays into Texas have yet to yield much success. But in the same week that the Illini hosted Class of 2022 three-star Texas center Cameron Corhen they wound up in the top 10 for Class of 2022 four-star forward Colin Smith.

Illinois was joined in Smith's top 10 by Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Virginia, Oregon, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas and Michigan. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Smith also fits exactly what the Illini need in the Class of 2022 (and, to be honest, right now) in a legitimate power forward.

Smith is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 69 per Rivals. The most recent 247Sports update has him at No. 112 in the nation in his class. 

Smith is coming off a monster junior season at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas. Playing alongside Stanford-bound five-star wing Harrison Ingram, Smith put up 21 points, nine rebounds, 6.5 assists and three steals per game for the Lions.

That was also Smith's final year at St. Mark's, as he'll wrap up his high school career at Compass Prep (Ariz.). The Dragons featured a former Illinois target in five-star point guard TyTy Washington and a current Illinois target in three-star wing AJ Storr last season and reached the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals. Washington is headed to Kentucky for the 2021-22 season, and Storr, a one-time 2022 Illini commit, transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.).

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos