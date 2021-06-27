Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top 10 for four-star forward
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' recruiting forays into Texas have yet to yield much success. But in the same week that the Illini hosted Class of 2022 three-star Texas center Cameron Corhen they wound up in the top 10 for Class of 2022 four-star forward Colin Smith.
10. pic.twitter.com/jCDUsPVFmH— Colin (@Colin_Smith31) June 26, 2021
Illinois was joined in Smith's top 10 by Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Virginia, Oregon, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas and Michigan. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Smith also fits exactly what the Illini need in the Class of 2022 (and, to be honest, right now) in a legitimate power forward.
Smith is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 69 per Rivals. The most recent 247Sports update has him at No. 112 in the nation in his class.
Smith is coming off a monster junior season at St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas. Playing alongside Stanford-bound five-star wing Harrison Ingram, Smith put up 21 points, nine rebounds, 6.5 assists and three steals per game for the Lions.
That was also Smith's final year at St. Mark's, as he'll wrap up his high school career at Compass Prep (Ariz.). The Dragons featured a former Illinois target in five-star point guard TyTy Washington and a current Illinois target in three-star wing AJ Storr last season and reached the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals. Washington is headed to Kentucky for the 2021-22 season, and Storr, a one-time 2022 Illini commit, transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.).
2022 F Colin Smith (@Colin_Smith31) will be attending AZ Compass (AZ) for the 2021-2022 high school season.— Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) June 14, 2021
Smith averaged 21.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.5 APG, 3.0 SPG, and 2.0 BPG at St. Mark’s (TX) during the 2020-2021 high school season @AZCompass_Prep.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).