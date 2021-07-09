Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top 10 for four-star wing
Hiring Chester Frazier as an assistant coach opened different doors for Illinois on the east coast. More DMV-centric doors. That would be the basketball talent-rich DMV (aka Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia). An open door to a guy like Cam Whitmore.
The consensus four-star wing out of Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and reigning Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year included the Illini in his top 10 on Thursday. Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, Villanova, Louisville, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina and Miami are also still involved with Whitmore.
10 . ❤️🔥 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/JzyVXhWoSd— Cam Whitmore (@_camwhitmore_) July 8, 2021
Let's take a dive into his fit at Illinois ...
While guards and bigs are a priority for the Illini in the Class of 2022, another wing clearly isn't out of the question with Whitmore including Brad Underwood's program among his top 10. Not to mention the official visit he's scheduled around the Illinois football home opener against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
Yes, the Illini added a wing-heavy group of freshmen with Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski. All three are different, and so is Whitmore, who might also be considered potentially more ready for the Big Ten from a physical standpoint at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds. Think more Jacob Grandison than Austin Hutcherson in terms of frame.
Those are two names to think about, too, when it comes to the Illinois roster in 2022-23. Both will have completed three years at Illinois and five total in college basketball after the 2021-22 season. Both could return for a sixth year given the bonus eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but whether or not it gets used is something to watch.
Whitmore could be the power wing — even play some 4 the way Underwood sets up his rotation — to match more guard-oriented wings like Podziemski and Melendez. His top 10 in addition to his national ranking (as high as No. 30 per 247Sports) indicates the general consensus is he's a legit high major player. A potentially productive one, too, given he averaged 22 points and 11.7 rebounds this past season at Spalding.
