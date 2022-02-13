Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top eight for 2022 center
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Class of 2022 center Adrame Diongue cut his list to a top eight Saturday. The finalists for the 7-footer include Illinois, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV, Kansas, Maryland, Washington State and Oregon State. Diongue, who is originally from Dakar, Senegal, and is wrapping up his high school career at Compass Prep (Ariz.), is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and On3 and a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Top 🎱 pic.twitter.com/NX0BtG8qSY— Adrame Diongue (@15Diongue) February 12, 2022
Here's what Diongue had to say about Illinois ...
To On3: “They play the same way I play. A lot of pick and rolls, lobs, everything post up around the basket.”
To 247Sports: "It's a good school and I am thinking about going there too for a visit. I can say they play like I play, big man stuff, run the floor, catch lobs and stuff, that's my kind of game."
Diongue's fit at Illinois is more a numbers game at this point. The Illini have pursued bigs like him in previous classes (see Kane, Samba), so there's clearly an interest in players with his size and skill set. Whether or not there would be a scholarship available is the question.
Illinois added a mid-year transfer in Dain Dainja to solve its frontcourt dilemma should Kofi Cockburn not return for a fourth season in Champaign. Three incoming four-star freshmen in the 2022 class are also on the way in Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers.
With those four additions, the Illini will already be two over the scholarship limit should everyone that's eligible return in 2022-23. That would include Cockburn and potential sixth-year players Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson. Of course, it's no guarantee that all players eligible to return will do so, and the Illinois coaching staff is clearly banking on some roster turnover given the four newcomers already signed for next season.
