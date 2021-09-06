Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top nine for 2022 wing
Making a top (insert number here) list is never a guaranteed in the world of recruiting. Particularly when that number is large. Say, more than five. The odds just aren't as much in your favor.
So what does that mean for Illinois in making the top nine for Class of 2022 wing Ty Rodgers? Well, kind of hard to say. The Illini weren't the latest to offer Rodgers from among his top nine — that honor goes to Xavier and Memphis — but that Illinois offer still came just one month ago.
Those three are joined by Michigan State, Rhode Island, Marquette, Alabama, Michigan and UConn to make nine finalists. For what it's worth, there is a single CrystalBall prediction for the Wolverines on 247Sports.
There's a connection, though, between Rodgers and the Illini. Namely, new assistant coach Tim Anderson. Rodgers plays for Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit. Anderson has deep ties to that program having run it previously.
Rodgers checks in at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds. And the Grand Blanc, Mich., native is a consensus four-star recruit. He's ranked as 49th in the Class of 2022 by ESPN and falls at No. 65 per 247Sports and No. 66 per Rivals.
Beyond Anderson's connection with Meanstreets, Rodgers checks a rather important box for Brad Underwood. He's a winner. Rodgers, who is the nephew of former Michigan State and NBA star Jason Richardson, helped Grand Blanc (Mich.) to the Division 1 state championship. The Bobcats finished 15-2, and Rodgers averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the season.
Rodgers was productive on the EYBL circuit this summer, too. Meanstreets went 11-3 and lost to Brad Beal Elite in the Peach Jam semifinals. Rodgers put up 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game and shot 54 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range and 64 percent from the free throw line.
