Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI in top seven for 2021 wing
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Players with international backgrounds have become a go-to for Illinois on the recruiting trail. That includes Dominican Republic native David Jones, who named the Illini in his top seven on Sunday night along with Louisville, Clemson, Houston, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Maryland.
Jones plays his high school ball at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, W.Va. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing put up 24 points per game as a junior. Jones is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals (No. 136) and 247Sports (No. 125).
Jones' has extension international experience having represented the Dominican Republic on four different occasions in the 2016 Centrobasket U15 Championship, 2017 Centrobasket U17 Championship, 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.
Jones played a key role in the final two. He averaged 19 points, 6.2 rebounds and three assists in the FIBA U16 Americas Championship and was even better in the FIBA U17 World Cup putting up 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
