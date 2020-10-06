Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI still working New York recruiting pipeline
Illinois immediately established a recruiting foothold in New York after Brad Underwood added Orlando Antigua to his staff as an assistant coach. It's paid off, too, with the Illini able to land players like Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo in three consecutive recruiting classes.
Underwood and Co. might be hoping that pipeline pays off — in a two-for-one way — in the Class of 2022 after Monday offers to Kyle and Matt Filipowski. The Filipowskis might play at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Mass., but they're originally from Westtown, N.Y.
Kyle Filipowski is ranked as high as a four-star recruit and No. 82 in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound power forward holds other offers from Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Purdue, Creighton, Louisville, Iowa, Xavier, Marquette, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia Tech, UConn, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Providence, Bryant, Marist and Stony Brook.
Matt Filipowski is currently unranked. The 6-11, 235 pound center shares offers of Illinois, Pittsburgh, Stony Brook, Marist and Bryant with his brother. He also has an offer from Siena.
The Filipowskis are the seventh and eighth Illini targets either from or currently playing in New York or New Jersey. The others are Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) teammates Jaquan Sanders and Silas Sunday, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.) guard Jaquan Harris, Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.) guard Noah Best, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) guard Mark Armstrong and five-star guard Zion Cruz, who is back in New Jersey at The Patrick School (N.J.) after originally transferring to Oak Hill Academy (Va.) this summer from Hudson (N.J.).
