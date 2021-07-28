Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI targets get NBAPA Top 100 invite
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The NBAPA Top 100 Camp has moved to Orlando, with a new home at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney, which was also home to last year's NBA bubble. The Top 100 Camp is also featuring just 60 players as it plays out the rest of this week. But the event that gathers some of the top talent in the country is back after last year's pandemic-related cancellation.
“We are thrilled to host the Top 100 Camp in-person this year given the previous disruption of these campers' basketball schedules caused by COVID-19,” said Michele Roberts, executive director of the NBPA in an official release. “Many current and former NBPA members have gone through the Top 100 Camp. The Camp is an invaluable platform for young players to learn both more about the game and the off-the-court components of being a collegiate and professional athlete.”
Multiple Illinois recruiting targets garnered an invite to the camp. Here's the full list of non-committed campers with an Illini offer:
- Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.), 2022
- Anthony Black, Coppell (Texas), 2022
- Assane Diop, Belleview Christian (Colo.), 2023
- Baye Fall, Lutheran (Colo.), 2023
- Caleb Foster, Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 2023
- Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham (Minn.), 2022
- Zach Keller, ThunderRidge (Colo.), 2022
- Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian, 2022
- Nick Smith, Sylvan Hills (Ark.), 2022
- Jarace Walker, IMG Academy (Fla.), 2022
- Kel'el Ware, North Little Rock (Ark.), 2022
The Top 100 camp debuted in 1994, and the list of camp alumni turned NBA standouts is lengthy. Some former Top 100 camp attendees include Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kevin Love, Jabari Parker, Klay Thompson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Two former Illini — Brandon Paul and Meyers Leonard — are also NBPA Top 100 camp alums.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).