Good Morning, Illini Nation: Under-the-radar '22 recruit to know
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Lead guard wasn't (and still really isn't) a top recruiting priority for Illinois in the Class of 2021. Not when Brad Underwood will likely just hand the keys to the Illini offense to Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller for the 2021-22 season.
The lead guards Illinois did pursue in 2021 either came off the board early (Manny Obaseki to Texas A&M), reclassified to 2020 (Khristian Lander to Indiana) or eliminated the Illini from contention before staying close to home (Kennedy Chandler to Tennessee). That said, Illinois hasn't been cut from the Jaden Hardy competition and just recently offered TyTy Washington.
Still, more of an emphasis has been placed on lead guards in the 2022 class. That includes longer-term targets like Rodney Rice now out of DeMatha Catholic (Md.), a unique target like 6-foot-6 point guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. now at Calabasas (Calif.) and a push back into the New York/New Jersey recruiting scene.
The last of those meant an offer to St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) point guard Mark Armstrong. The 6-2, 160-pound prospect is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, but Armstrong might have some positive momentum going.
"Armstrong is already a proven scorer with a great frame to build on," Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi wrote in a list of 2021 and 2022 recruits that might ultimately jump into the Rivals150. "It was just a matter of getting to see him play more. His ability to get downhill and use his bounce and body control to finish at the rim is beyond his age. He supplements his ability to score at the rim with timely shooting. He appears destined for at least four-star status and is emerging as a priority recruit for many high-level programs."
Armstrong is one of five 2022 guards Illinois is trying to pull out of what has been a fruitful New York/New Jersey pipeline. Also on the Illini board are Noah Best from Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.), Jaquan Harris out of St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.), Jaquan Sanders from Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) and New Jersey native Zion Cruz, who is now playing at Oak Hill Academy (Va.).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).