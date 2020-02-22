Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood a national coach of the year finalist
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Naismith Coach of the Year late season watch list was released Friday. Three Big Ten coaches were on it, including Illinois' Brad Underwood. I'm breaking down all 15:
Brad Underwood, Illinois (17-9)
Plenty of first for the Illini this season in the Underwood era. Like first time being ranked since the 2014-15 season. And, the way things are shaking out, first time in the NCAA tournament since 2012-13. A five-win improvement with at least six games (five regular season, one Big Ten tournament) to play is also notable.
Steve Pikiell, Rutgers (18-9)
Rutgers hasn't finished better than 12th since it joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2014-15 season. That was last year. Before that? A string of four straight last-place finishes. The Scarlet Knights have also already topped last year's win total of 14 and are currently in the top half of the conference standings.
Pat Chambers, Penn State (20-6)
This is Chambers' ninth season in Happy Valley, and he's yet to lead Penn State to the NCAA tournament. The best the Nittany Lions have done is an NIT championship in 2017-18. That should change next month, with Penn State primed for a potential top four seed in March Madness.
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State (22-4)
The Seminoles were picked to finish fifth in the preseason ACC poll. They're instead challenging for the league title. Hamilton notched his fifth straight 20-win season two wins ago, and he might wind up with a pair of NBA draft picks in Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams.
Chris Mack, Louisville (22-5)
Louisville was cruising to top five status in the country before dropping back-to-back games on the road to Clemson and Georgia Tech. Even with some inconsistencies — especially in big games — from preseason All-American Jordan Nwora, the Cardinals have already surpassed what they accomplished in Mack's first season.
Anthony Grant, Dayton (24-2)
It's hard not to tie Grant's progression in his third year at Dayton with NBA-bound forward Obi Toppin. Toppin redshirted in 2017-18 when the Flyers went 14-17, was solid last year in a 21-12 season and has put together an absolute breakout season this year. Good enough, perhaps, for national player of the year honors.
Scott Drew, Baylor (24-1)
The Bears are one home win against Kansas on Saturday (plus no stumbles in the final couple weeks) from winning not only the first regular season Big 12 title of Drew's lengthy career but also their first conference title of any kind since 1949-50.
Bob Huggins, West Virginia (19-7)
All is well at "Press Virginia." While the Mountaineers hit a bit of rough patch this month with a three-game winning streak, they've got the No. 1 defense in the country and have already made a four-win improvement from a year ago when their defense ranked 135th.
Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa (22-5)
Success at other "mid-majors" has somewhat overshadowed what Jacobson and the Panthers have accomplished this year. Before dropping its last two, Northern Iowa had won 11 of its previous 12 Missouri Valley Conference games. A far cry from last season's 16-18 record.
LaVall Jordan, Butler (19-8)
The Bulldogs have already bettered last year's 16-17 finish, but most of those wins came in the first half of the season. Butler started 15-1, but has since lost seven of 11 in Big East play.
Greg McDermott, Creighton (21-6)
Creighton dug itself an early hole in Big East play with three losses in its first five games, but the Bluejays have found their form in the last month. Eight wins in their last nine games have the Bluejays contending for the league title.
Kevin Willard, Seton Hall (19-7)
Seton Hall's last couple weeks have been a little rough what with three losses in their last six games. The three-game lead the Pirates had at the top of the Big East standings is now down to one.
Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (26-0)
Dutcher's case for national coach of the year is fairly obvious given the Aztecs have yet to lose and their status as overwhelming (next two games) and still pretty clear (finale at Nevada) favorites to wrap up the regular season. A trio of transfers in Malachi Flynn (Washington State), Yanni Wetzell (Vanderbilt) and KJ Feagin (Santa Clara) has helped push San Diego State over the top after last year's team went 21-13.
Bruce Pearl, Auburn (22-4)
A Final Four team a year ago, Auburn could contend again. The Tigers started the season 15-0, lost two games, won seven more in a row and then dropped their last two heading into Saturday's home game against Tennessee. Always an interesting matchup for Pearl, the former Vols coach who earned a three-year show-cause penalty for lying to the NCAA amidst a series of violations.
Mark Few, Gonzaga (27-1)
Any coach of the year discussion pretty much has to include Few by default. Few has been at Gonzaga since the 1989-90 season, moving from graduate assistant that year to full assistant the next nine seasons and head coach from 1999-2000 on. In his 21 seasons as coach, the Bulldogs have won fewer than 25 games just twice.
