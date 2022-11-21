Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Coleman Hawkins doesn't consider his freshmen teammates freshmen anymore. Terrence Shannon Jr. shared a similar sentiment. All four are playing. All four are being asked to contribute. It hasn't been without its hiccups, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood is comfortable relying on his youngest players.
"They just love to hoop and love to compete," Underwood said. "All these guys compete. They’re about all the right things. They're about winning. They're about us. IT’s not where they’re out here trying to play for their draft status or any of that. These guys are here and are invested in everything we’re doing. They love their university, and they love their teammates. When you play the game the right way like that, your’e going to find success. Are there going to be days like (Sunday) where there’s a speed bump? Yes, but you grow from that."