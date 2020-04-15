Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood finding the silver lining
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A month into social distancing, and Illinois men's basketball coach is settling into a routine. There's still work to be done basketball-wise — virtual recruiting and film review among his work tasks — but life at home for Underwood has found a certain rhythm.
"(Susan’s) actually been easing up on all the ‘Honey Do’ tasks," Underwood joked about what his wife has had him doing the past few weeks. "I’ve got my routine down. Every morning I load the dishwasher. I’ve learned how to fold towels. I’ve become a little more active in the cooking department."
Underwood is riding out the "stay at home" nature of the COVID-19 pandemic with Susan and all three kids — Tyler, Katie and Ashley. The bonus time with his family is something he's enjoyed.
Happy Easter from the Underwood Family #StayHome pic.twitter.com/jGPzQAPHAB— Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) April 12, 2020
"It’s been really good to be quite honest," Underwood said. "We’ve sat down as a family more through this and had dinner together probably than we ever had at any point in our life. That’s been fun. We sit down at dinner every night, and after we’re done we just sit at the table and talk for an hour. i can’t tell you the last time that’s happened and really how enjoyable it is. There is some silver lining to this."
Underwood is getting some help on the work front from his children, too. He's needed it considering a month ago he said he was entirely unfamiliar with Zoom. Now a fair portion of his work responsibilities are taking place via the videoconferencing platform.
"I had no idea what Zoom was," Underwood said. "The other day we had a meeting, and I got sent to a breakout room. I didn’t know what that was either or how that worked. In all these things, I literally have an advantage because I have college age kids who know it all. I keep Katie, Ashley or Tyler right next to me. They have a clue. I don’t."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).