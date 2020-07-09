Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood following House of 'Paign's success
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
House of 'Paign reached the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament with Wednesday's upset win of No. 1 seed (and reigning champion) Carmen's Crew. Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood has been devouring TBT content — the only live basketball currently airing on TV — and following along with House of 'Paign's success.
"It's been great to see competitive basketball again — competitive sports," Underwood said. "You don't realize how much you miss it, but it's been great. I'm pulling for House of 'Paign. ... It's a good basketball team. Coach (Mike) LaTulip has done a great job. They'll compete. They play the right way. They share the ball. They guard. They play with pride and effort and unselfishness that can take you a long way in events like that."
Underwood got one season with House of 'Paign team members Leron Black and Michael Finke at Illinois. Andres Feliz was a key part of the Illini's turnaround in 2019-20 as a senior, and the 6-foot-2 guard has more than taken advantage of the national spotlight to show off his game.
"There's no doubt Dre's going to make a living playing basketball," Underwood said. "He was outstanding. Dre is the ultimate winner. It's hard to pair enough adjectives with Dre and all the things he does to help you win. He was a vital part of our program and us getting to where we got, and he helped establish our culture. He's a guy that's done nothing but win his entire life, and that's pretty evident even in the TBT."
