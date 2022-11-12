Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood gets recognition
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
CBS Sports ranked its Top 25 and 1 best college basketball coaches this week. Illinois' Brad Underwood made the cut at No. 20 overall, but fourth among Big Ten coaches. Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Purdue's Matt Painter and Ohio State's Chris Holtmann ranked higher. (Take that for what you will). Also ranked higher? Auburn's Bruce Pearl (Surely, you're thrilled by that).
Here's the writeup on the Illini coach: "Underwood is starting his sixth season at Illinois with a squad expected to compete for a conference title. He has posted three straight 20 win seasons and has picked up Big Ten Tournament (2021) and regular season titles (2022) over the past two seasons. The 58-year old former longtime assistant to Frank Martin also took Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State dancing during short tenures at those schools."
