Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood has nothing but praise for Matthew Mayer
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Matthew Mayer subbed out of Tuesday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Syracuse for the last time with 1 minute, 56 seconds to play. Brad Underwood stopped Mayer before he got to the bench to offer a word of praise. Even with a substantial lead, Mayer was diving on the floor for loose balls in the closing minutes. Underwood made a point to share how pleased he was with that effort.
It was another mixed bag for Mayer production wise in the 73-44 win against the Orange. The 6-foot-9 wing finished with five points on 2 of 6 shooting (and missed all three of his three-point attempts), but he pulled down eight rebounds and added two assists and two steals to his final line.
Shots still aren't falling with regularity for the Baylor transfer, but Underwood doesn't view Mayer's value through only the scoring lens.
"Winner," the Illinois coach said, drawing out the word. "Winner. He is a winner. He knows all about winning. It doesn't matter the score. He made those same plays in the UCLA game. Dove on the floor in the UCLA game. He saved an out of bounds pass against the press against UCLA. Good things are coming.
"I told him he may have to get his mullet back to get that jump shot to fall. He's getting great looks and he's making them in practice and he's working at it. (The effort plays are) what we brought Matt in here for. Matt knows how to win, knows what it takes, and he's done that since high school."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).