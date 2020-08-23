Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This Sunday's centerpiece story (be sure to check it out later today right here on IlliniHQ.com) is on the feasibility of a college basketball bubble. Illinois coach Brad Underwood is on board with the idea. He's also in a unique place i.e. the return to competition given the fact his son, Tyler, is on the Illini roster.
Underwood said he has "zero" doubts both about playing in a bubble and Illinois' COVID-19 protocols.
"My son is a part of what we’re doing," Underwood said. "He couldn’t be in a better place. He couldn’t be in a better position to stay healthier and more protected. I know anything that we’re doing that our athletic director, Randy Ballard, our administration, they’re never going to put our athletes in any form of harm’s way.
"That’s why what we’ve done the last month, I know it works. It’s proven that it works. Will there be a positive test at some point? Absolutely, but it’s having the plan in place that allows you to have that and prepare and feel comfortable.
"You understand that’s going to happen. We’d be foolish not to think there’s going to be a positive test. It’s COVID. Somebody may miss a game or two. We move forward because we’ve got an incredible plan in place. We’ve got incredible procedures."
