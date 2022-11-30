Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood hits coaching milestone
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' 73-44 victory against Syracuse Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (looks like the Big Ten doesn't suck too much, Jim Boeheim) doubled as Illini coach Brad Underwood's 100th victory with the program.
Underwood is now 100-67 in his time in Champaign and 209-94 overall in his coaching career after winning 89 games in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin and 20 games at Oklahoma State. It has to be noted, of course, that 57 of Underwood's wins with the Lumberjacks were vacated by the NCAA after a multi-sport investigation on the Nacogdoches, Texas, campus revealed student-athletes in football, men's basketball, baseball, volleyball, softball, women's golf, men's and women's track & field and men's cross country were certified as academically eligible without accounting for all NCAA requirements.
The 100 wins at Illinois, though? All good.
"A lot of really good players, a lot of great, great coaches and administration who helped us survive early," Underwood said about hitting that particular milestone. "I'm the beneficiary of that. I'm grateful. I've said it many times. I couldn't imagine doing it anyplace else. I love this place. I love our fans. I love the fact you all care about us to write about us and follow us.
"I hope there's 100 more and counting in the future. I think this program can elevate to levels we haven't seen yet. There were some hard times, and I don't forget those. I hope the next 100 don't take as long as this one. That means we've sustained a level of success we didn't have the first two years."
