Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood loving 'The Last Dance'
The Illinois men's basketball team has a pair of weekly team meetings on Zoom every Monday and Thursday. Last Monday's wound up being all about the first two episodes of "The Last Dance." Odds are today's Zoom discussions will also be Chicago Bulls-dominated.
Underwood called the Michael Jordan-centric documentary "awesome" and "incredible."
"My takeaways a lot of times are different than somebody else's," he continued. "I thought it was so instrumental his mother's advice when he got cut. Just go work harder. He did that. Then to think, here's a guy who played three years in college and was coming back for his fourth year, and literally his college coach said, 'You need to go.' He talks about how he gained all his confidence from college and how he became a player.
"I've always been fascinated with Jordan and how driven by winning and the competitive side. I forgot about him being on a minutes limit the one season, and he didn't give two rips about the draft choice and any of that. He was about winning and turns around and gets 49 and 63 the two games the minutes are off."
