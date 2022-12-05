Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood not fretting late game execution
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Late game execution got the better of Illinois for the second time this season in a close game. Like against Virginia last month, the Illini wound up on the wrong side of that close game Friday night at Maryland.
The Cavaliers' Reese Beekman was a problem in Las Vegas. In College Park, Md., it was the Terrapins' Jahmir Young. Both veteran guards. Not so much a coincidence.
"It’s learning to win a possession," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We're the second-youngest team in Power 5. How do you get experience? I think Jahmir’s been in a few ball games. (Maryland forward Donta Scott's) been in a few ball games. There’s some learning curve. Is that a (darn) excuse? No. We’ve got really good players, who are really tough, and they fought from 12 down against a great team. It will come. I’m not making a mountain out of a molehill."
