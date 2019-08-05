Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Here’s how you know things have changed in college basketball. Illinois was still adding to its 2019-20 roster this past weekend with Division III transfer Austin Hutcherson. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard won’t play this season, of course, while he sits out his transfer year, but his ability as a three-point shooter could wind up a solid long-term addition for the Illini.
Hutcherson picking Illinois over the likes of Creighton and Notre Dame, though, didn’t necessarily finalize the team Illini coach Brad Underwood will have this coming season. He’s still waiting to get Bernard Kouma on campus. The freshman forward signed with Illinois in May but has yet to be cleared through the NCAA eligibility center.
“It’s the same,” Underwood said in regard to an update on Kouma’s status. “We’ll know a little more hopefully as we keep moving through it. There’s nothing new we can do. As the eligibility center and all those people keep asking questions, we keep answering. That process sometimes doesn’t move near as quick as we’d like.”
Kouma’s importance — at least in terms of the added frontcourt depth he could provide — increased after Samba Kane entered his name in the transfer portal last month. The Illini could use another backup big, and Kouma has the potential to fill that reserve role. The 6-10, 220-pound forward and Republic of Chad native averaged 14.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) as a senior.