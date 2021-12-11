Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood on Arizona
Illinois will play its highest profile nonconference game of the season today against Arizona. It's also arguably the highest profile nonconference game in Champaign in a while, too.
Some of the others include Dennis Smith and N.C. State hitting State Farm Center in 2016, Gonzaga before it was really Gonzaga (but still pretty good) in 2011 and Harrison Barnes-led North Carolina in 2010.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood weighed in on the game — and opponent — Friday afternoon during his regular pregame press conference ...
"As always, the one thing I think I've done here in my time is we're going to try to play people and play really good people," the Illini coach said. "We're excited to have Arizona in the return of what was a home-and-home. Obviously, didn't play the game last year due to COVID and travel restrictions that made it pretty difficult to try to set that date.
"One of the elite programs in the history of college basketball. You're talking about a program with rich, rich tradition and great fan base. (Coach Tommy Lloyd) is in his first year. Obviously, Tommy paid his dues at Gonzaga and had unparalleled success there on the recruiting front and inherits a tremendous program and is doing a nice job. They're off to a great start. This is a very, very good Arizona basketball team. They've got great length, great size and really talented players. We're excited to welcome them to Champaign and to the State Farm Center.
"It's one of the things I said I was going to continue to try to do was prepare our team for Big Ten play. We're obviously 2-0 in that, and now it's back to non-league games here for a little bit and continue to grow and prepare ourselves for January and February with the remaining 18 games we have left in conference play. Great challenge ahead of us in a fast-paced Arizona team. We'll have to play really well."
