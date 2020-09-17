Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
You might remember reading on a several occasions in the last several months about Brad Underwood's belief in a 2020-21 college basketball season. Like yesterday morning. You might have read that right here in this space. (Hopefully you did).
Underwood reiterated that point to me late yesterday morning ahead of the NCAA announcing a Nov. 25 start date for the season.
"I've always thought we were going to play," Underwood said. "Not for one second did I think we were not going to play basketball. It may look a little different, I'm sure, but us making it to the court I've always had a great feeling about."
I brought up the 2020-21 basketball season in conjunction with the Big Ten announcing it would play its fall season starting Oct. 23-24. The latter didn't have to happen for the former to take place, but the Big Ten putting together a workable football plan doesn't hurt basketball's chances at whatever the coming season might hold.
"That is so awesome," Underwood said about the Big Ten's football decision. "I know the administration has very, very difficult decisions, and they've got the well being of not just the athletic program, but a student body and faculty to be concerned about. Yet, they obviously feel very comfortable with the procedures and policies that are now in place that weren't a month ago.
"I think COVID is ever changing. We're obviously leading the way here at the University of Illinois. I'm happy for the athletes and the coaches and the fans, yet I also understand those decisions are not taken lightly and weighed upon by the safety and health of all."
