Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood on College Hoops Today
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood is in Las Vegas this week for NBA Summer League, with Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili both playing in addition to fellow former Illini Malcolm Hill and Alan Griffin. The Illinois coach followed up a five-mile walk Monday with an appearance on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein.
Brad Underwood on the #CollegeHoopsToday Podcast:Kofi Cockburn's return, Andre Curbelo, and what lies ahead for Illinois in 21-22. https://t.co/6nu891pJA4— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 9, 2021
Here are some snippets from their conversation:
Kofi Cockburn's return
Underwood: "I still think there’s so much untapped potential with Kofi, and, arguably, he’s going to be in that national player of the year (conversation) and he should so. He’s a dominant, dominant force. I still think that any time he doesn’t average 12 or 13 rebounds a game he’s underachieving in my opinion. Those are things he could do very easily.
"He’s had a great, great summer. We’ll be able to step him out. Kofi’s got nice touch. He’s never going to be a guy that’s a consistent three-point shooter, but he can play in dribble handoffs and do so much more than what we did with him last year. We need him to be abetter free throw shooter. He’s got to be a 20 and 12 guy, and I think he can do that pretty easily."
What fans will see in Austin Hutcherson
Underwood: "They’ll see a very versatile player than can play 1-2-3 at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan and 42-inch vertical. Now, he sat out two years, so there’s going to be some rough spots early just getting back to competitive juices and game-like situations. He’s got a chance to be an elite defender.
"Again, he’s a guy that’s so versatile. He’s your prototypical guard that’s playing at the next level — 6-6 and can handle it and shoot it and has great athleticism and length. I’m excited about what he’s capable of doing. I can’t put too much pressure on him early. He’s had an injury and he’s sat out, and that takes a little bit of time to come back from."
Disappointing end to '20-21 season
Underwood: "That’s one of the things about the NCAA tournament that makes it so special. My son, Tyler, was the only guy in the locker room who knew the abruptness of the end. That’s so hard in the NCAA tournament. You have to be on that edge. You have to play with that chip every single game. We didn’t, and we felt like we left something on the table. That being said, we’re sure not going to forget what was accomplished through the course of 4 1/2 months. That was pretty special."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).