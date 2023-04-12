Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois' Kickin' Cancer event brought five Big Ten coaches and more than 1,500 fans to Gordyville USA on Tuesday night in Gifford. Here's what Illini coach Brad Underwood had to say about Fred Hoiberg, Matt Painter, Tom Izzo and Fran McCaffery joining him for the Coaches vs. Cancer event:
"This is one of the things that we miss in our sport. This is the fraternity, the brotherhood. I'm honored to have this group of coaches. There's over 1,800 wins here. There's Hall of Fame coaches. You've got some very, very long-tenured people in the Big Ten. To me, it's a great opportunity for our fans to get to know these guys a little bit.
"Yet, we all serve on a platform and help with a cause that means so much. Every single of one of these guys is very, very active in Coaches vs. Cancer. These coaches are supporting it at their own levels and in their own communities. To bring them here and have them come here speaks volumes.
"Cancer has touched all of us. The coaching fraternity is very close knit. It means a lot to me to bring this group of guys here. We're not competing. We're enjoying a night for a great cause that helps a lot of people. Everybody sees us go at it for 40 minutes, we talk recruiting and we have recruiting battles, yet there's a much bigger side to all of us as people. I'm elated to have this group here."