Brad Underwood shared some thoughts on the slate his team has faced and will continue to face at the end of the regular season. The Illinois coach essentially landed on the idea that "it is what it is," and then admitted that's a bad line and he couldn't believe he used it.
Of course, he's not necessarily wrong. This college basketball season has been unlike any other — ever.
Here's what Underwood had to say (only lightly edited for clarity):
"If I have any frustration, we were perfectly healthy and sat for 10 days in the middle of the season. I know it goes beyond us, but my whole deal is I know hard I have preached and how committed are players have been to doing everything perfect with COVID. These guys have not done one thing outside of the 30 people that are every day testing.
"We’re going to do what the league tells us because we think that’s right, and the Big Ten is the league we’re all playing in. It’s unfortunate that the three games we got (postponed) were all road games, and it’s not our fault. I’m going to be bigger than that. I want my players to learn a life lesson — not just a single game moment.
"I think there’s certain ways to handle things. We’re a member of the Big Ten Conference. It’s the best conference in basketball. It’s the one-off year. Would it be very easy for us to not play (the Wisconsin game). These games mean nothing. There’s no Big Ten championship that means much. These games don’t mean much. They really don’t. Yet, we’re part of something that’s much bigger. I try to be all about character. The league’s provided these games for us.
"It’s unfortunate because we’ve done everything COVID correctly to this point. It’s unfortunate we lost three road games. It’s unfortunate we sat for 10 days. It’s unfortunate we sat another period for six days and didn’t play. Now we end the season with all these road games crammed in here. It would be very easy to say, ‘Hey, we’re the fifth-ranked team in the country, and we’re not going to play them.’ I think there’s a lot of life lessons in this that go beyond this game, the next game, whatever. Certain programs do what they do. I don’t care about that. The Big Ten scheduled these games, we’re a member of the Big Ten and we’re going to show up and play."
