Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There's still plenty to figure out about the 2020-21 college basketball season, including a schedule for Illinois with the season set to start in just more than a month. Despite the challenges and uncertainties and risks, Illini coach Brad Underwood remains positive about a season happening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm a big proponent of playing, and I think we should play," Underwood said. "I think it's great for not just our athletes, but for our university. I think it's great for all of us to play knowing that it's not going to be perfect. I think we've seen the great model that's happened in baseball, NFL and, obviously, the bubble is the exception in the NBA because they came through it in a miraculous way.
"I think it shows how big sports are in our society. I think we're doing it in a way that's extremely safe and well thought out. It's great for the mental health of our young guys and young people to be playing. That's what they do. I'm excited that we're tackling it and getting after it and taking every step there can be taken we're taking in terms of preventing and/or once they do have it being able to help them in those circumstances. I think we're in a good place, and I'm excited we're moving forward and playing."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).