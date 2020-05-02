Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Illinois basketball program is in full work-from-home mode these days. Everything has gone digital — from meetings to recruiting for the coaches to academics and workouts for the players. At the top of Illini coach Brad Underwood's list, though, is maintaining open lines of communication with his team.
"You try to stay as normal as you can without seeing them," Underwood said. "For me, the hardest part is the interaction. It’s not having the daily interaction with these guys. Man, I miss that."
Underwood is staying busy in a basketball sense, too. He's spending a lot of time on Synergy, where he can access every game — from Division I to Division III and even the NBA — to watch and analyze film.
"A good chunk of every day for me is that," Underwood said. "Now I’m starting the project of going back through every Big Ten game last year. I’m trying to do a game a day. Take some notes.
"Then start to put the season together in a package and know, ‘OK, these are things we’ve got to do better. These are real tendencies of Michigan or these are tendencies of Wisconsin.’ Put those in our notes, and as we get into the future with those teams I’ll have some real time to digest and see what they do."
