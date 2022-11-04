Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood's journey to Illinois
Consider this a heads up for some bonus basketball coverage coming in Saturday's News-Gazette. Our special section ahead of the 2022-23 season includes a feature on the rebuilding project Brad Underwood undertook at Illinois and how some success the last three seasons still hasn't satisfied the Illini coach.
Not everything made it into the story, of course. Here's a leftover tidbit from Underwood about how his experiences before he arrived in Champaign helped mold him as a coach:
"I say this in kind of a weird way,," Underwood said. "I don’t want to take myself too seriously sometimes. I mean it in this way. I think you have to be able to change and not be stereotyped as one way. I think that, as a junior college coach, there it was acquiring talent much more than a system of any sort. I had to vary. I had to learn. I had to study. I had to work. I think there’s great lessons learned there that I could recruit. That level taught me my work ethic, there’s no doubt, because you do everything.
"My journey took 26 years to become a head coach. Every one of those years helped prepare me for when I did get the opportunity. I got my break, and I was ready. I surrounded myself with winners and good people to mold a philosophy that I believe in. I wasn’t that gifted (as a player), but I loved it. It was a passion. I’ve tried to carry that over in every facet of my basketball life whether as a player or as a coach."
