Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood's take on transfers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
If the NCAA does what's expected (obviously, no guarantee there) full on free agency is coming to college basketball. The likely impending change in transfer rules — allowing a single-time, no-penalty transfer for whoever wants it — will change a major dynamic in the sport.
Illinois has pursued transfers to mixed results in the Brad Underwood era. Graduate transfers were either fine (Mark Alstork) or didn't really work out (Adonis De La Rosa). When it comes to sit-out transfers, the Illini are still waiting to see just how impactful Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson might be.
Regardless, transfers are coming. Likely lots of them. And they'll all be able to play right away, which, save for a few cases this season, is happening anyway. Call the 2020-21 season a test run.
So what does Underwood think about the transfer market? He might be diving back in depending on how the Illini's Class of 2021 shakes out. That's still a big "to be determined."
"I think they've got to be right," he said. "We're going to continue to try to build this with high school players that are very, very good and can fit what we do. I think you'd be foolish not to think that you're going to have a player or two potentially leave your program. Every young guy's situation is different. I think you prepare for it.
"I look at it this way. Twenty years ago when junior college basketball was elite and had great, great players — this was before the prep school thing took off — you went the junior college route if you needed a quick fix. If you needed an older guy with experience. I think that's what the transfer market can be. You've got a hole all of a sudden. A student-athlete leaves your program late in the summer or you have a guy that declares in the draft or whatever. That transfer route is going to be something that's there.
"At the highest levels, which we are, there's very few players who can come in and truly help you as a freshman. I think we're going to be receptive to those and look at those, but also try to understand our culture has been built with young guys and helping them grow and improve and get better and watching them mature and be a part of something. We'll continue to do that and fill in there as we need to stay as competitive as we can in the top 10."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).