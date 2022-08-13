Good Morning, Illini Nation: Unique opportunity for Nojus Indrusaitis
Class of 2024 Illinois recruiting target Nojus Indrusaitis opened play at the FIBA U16 European Championship with the Lithuanian national team on Monday in Skopje, North Macedonia. By my reckoning (as in going through every roster), the 6-foot-6 St. Rita guard and top 50 recruit is the only player from the U.S. playing in the event, as he clearly has dual citizenship.
First points of 🇱🇹Nojus Indrušaitis in Lithuanian jersey #FIBAU16Europe pic.twitter.com/jJDqkPqTNU— 🇱🇹Dainius Rumša (@imLuckyD) August 12, 2022
Oh yeah, Nojus is fitting in just fine 🙃 #FIBAU16Europe pic.twitter.com/JSKucj7DQl— 🇱🇹Dainius Rumša (@imLuckyD) August 12, 2022
It's great experience for Indrusaitis heading into his junior year and first season at St. Rita. The Mustangs are among the top teams in the state of Illinois (and nationally) and feature two other top 50 recruits in the Class of 2024, of course in James Brown and Illini commit Morez Johnson Jr.
Indrusaitis started for Lithuania in Monday's 73-41 blowout victory against France. He was a bit turnover prone — like his entire team; they combined for 30 — but he did finish with 12 points, six rebounds and one assist in a balanced scoring effort. Lithuania is back in action today against Netherlands, which got run off the court Monday by Israel.
