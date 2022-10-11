Good Morning, Illini Nation: Unique travel opportunity
I'll preface with the following. The way The News-Gazette contingent (myself and Loren Tate) got to Minneapolis for Big Ten media days was a departure from the norm. At least for me. Loren used to travel that way all the time.
Because it's not every day I catch a private charter covering the Illinois beat. Trust me. I'd do it more if I could. Willard Airport is roughly 4 minutes from where I live, and not having to contend with commercial air travel or a 7 1/2-hour drive to Minneapolis.
It was an hour flight instead from Savoy to St. Paul, Minn., and then a quick bus ride downtown. Much preferable than racing to get to Chicago (always Midway; only O'Hare as a last resort). Or a lengthy car trip.
Here would be a good time to say thank you to Illinois for letting about a dozen of us media types tag along with Big Ten media days shifting to Minneapolis this season. Not that my coverage will change. If it doesn't for Hickory River for game day dinners at State Farm Center, it won't now.
A few highlights from the trip:
- The exit row seats were saved for 6-foot-10 Coleman Hawkins and 6-6 Terrence Shannon Jr.
- Shannon slept most of the flight. Hawkins played Monopoly on his phone. I actually got a chance to finish a book I started a couple weeks ago and then got some reps in on a Blackjack game. Have to be sharp for next month's trip to Las Vegas where my travel arrangements revert to the norm.
- Brad Underwood sat at the front of the plane (some extra leg room there, too) but did come to the back (where us media types sat) to chat about halfway to Minneapolis.
- Illinois women's coach Shauna Green and Illini players Kendall Bostic and Makira Cook also made the trip. The Big Ten had its men's and women's basketball media days together last year in Indianapolis and is doing the same this season.
- The rest of the Illinois contingent included athletic director Josh Whitman, executive senior associate athletic director Sara Burton, senior associate athletic director Dr. Brian Russell and the team's respective directors of branding and creative media Courtney Bay (men's hoops) and Madison Dabrowski (women's hoops).
- Two of the overhead compartments were absolutely stuffed with snacks. Can't recall my last Southwest flight offering more than pretzels.
- The dinner plan for the Illinois hoops contingent Monday night was Fogo de Chao. The media group convened at noa Minneapolis.
