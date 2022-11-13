Good Morning, Illini Nation: Update on Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer played just 4 minutes in the second half of Friday's game against Kansas City. It was basically a repeat of Illinois' season opener, with the Baylor transfer, who is averaging six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes per game, spending the bulk of the second half on the bench. And not because both games turned into blowouts.
"He needs to guard," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "When I'm finding a group that's playing well together, I'm staying with them. I'm not trying to be over creative. Matt's going to be fine. Matt's really talented, guys. I'm telling you. He's finding his way. It's a different system — one he was not a part of for four years — and it's just taking him a little bit. He's going to be a really good player for us moving forward because he's really talented."
