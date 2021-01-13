Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
High school basketball isn't happening in the state of Illinois. At least right now. It is an issue, though, that Illini coach Brad Underwood has at least weighed in on with a Tuesday night tweet.
Spoke today w the #IHSA, which offers sport opportunities to 300,000 young people each year here in Illinois. Illini Basketball is supportive of the coaches & student-athletes in our great state, and we want to be a resource as IHSA continues working toward a safe return to play. pic.twitter.com/QAp5QEywRH— Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) January 13, 2021
Basketball is happening elsewhere across the country, though. That includes every state that surrounds Illinois. This is not an argument about whether or not Illinois should get on board the "play now" train. Merely an update on some Class of 2021 Illini recruits/targets that are hitting the court this winter:
Luke Goode, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead
Goode is the lone 2021 commit on the board for Illinois at this point. He's also having a heck of a senior season. Homestead improved to 13-0 on Tuesday with a 72-60 win against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Goode was averaging 20 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists heading into Tuesday's game and put up 22 points in the home win.
Wesley Cardet, West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
The four-star guard is already 20 games deep into his senior season — and first at West Oaks. Cardet has put together some impressive performances to close out 2020 since the Flames have played just one game in the new year. Some of his best came in the first Grind Session bubble in Phoenix in late November. A regular double-digit scorer, Cardet had 33 points against AZ Compass Prep (and one-time Illinois target TyTy Washington) and a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double against PHH Prep (Ariz.).
Ramses "RJ" Melendez, Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.)
Melendez already has a slew of impressive performances this season. The 6-foot-7, three-star wing out of Puerto Rico has put up at least five 20-point games based on available information. That includes a 27-point game against SFBA Trinity Prep (Nev.) and a 29-point, eight-rebound and two-steal showing against PHH Prep. Melendez is one of the more recent Illinois targets in the 2021 class after a late October offer.
Yerald Mieses, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.)
Illinois offered Mieses in June 2019, but there really hasn't been much movement on his recruitment since. That's still his only offer. While recruiting interest has clearly cooled, Mieses is playing. With stats available for just seven of the 11 games the Hawks have played, Mieses' averages are 18.1 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. His big game came in a 33-point, six-assist showing in a mid-November win against Knoxville Christian (Tenn.).
