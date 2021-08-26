Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated 2022 rankings
Rivals released its updated rankings on Wednesday. A new Rivals150 for the Class of 2022 after this summer served as the first full evaluation period in more than a calendar year. So what stood out?
— Only one of Illinois' two committed players in the class was ranked in the top 100, and that was, perhaps a bit surprisingly, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) guard Sencire Harris. Not that Harris, who checked in at No. 62 after falling three spots shouldn't be ranked where he is. He should.
The surprising part is fellow future Illini Jayden Epps was only ranked at No. 105 in the class. Epps actually fell 37 spots in the new ranking from Rivals.
— Just one of two former Illini commits were ranked, as well. Reggie Bass remained unranked. AJ Storr, who has since committed to St. John's, checked in at No. 120 in his Rivals150 debut.
— One Illinois target was among the biggest movers (upward) in the rankings. Four-star Archbishop Spalding (Md.) wing Cam Whitmore, who will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, climbed 79 spots to No. 22 in the class.
— Three-star center Cameron Corhen, who will also be on campus this weekend for a second official visit, debuted in the Rivals150 at No. 130.
— The top-ranked player in the state of Illinois is still Whitney Young forward AJ Casey, but he fell 33 spots to No. 55 in the class. Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt debuted at No. 82 and is the only other player from the state that is ranked in the Rivals150. Both have Illini offers. Neither are trending toward the Illini. Technically, Kam Craft is from Illinois and is ranked No. 56, but he's playing his senior year in Georgia.
— And, finally, here's a list of every player Illinois offered in the Class of 2022 now ranked in the Rivals150 with a reminder most of them won't wind up in Champaign:
- 1. Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
- 5. Kyle Filipowski, PF, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (N.Y.) — Duke
- 10. Cason Wallace, SG, Richardson (Texas)
- 13. Jarace Walker, PF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- 16. Nick Smith, PG, Sylvan Hills (Ark.)
- 17. Kel'el Ware, C, North Little Rock (Ark.) — Oregon
- 19. Zion Cruz, SG, The Patrick School (N.J.)
- 20. Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.) — Indiana
- 22. Cam Whitmore, SF, Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
- 28. Dillon Mitchell, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- 29. Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Dr. Phillips (Fla.)
- 32. Seth Trimble, PG, Menomonee Falls (Wis.) — UNC
- 34. Anthony Black, SG, Duncanville (Texas)
- 37. Gradey Dick, SF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Kansas
- 42. Mark Armstrong, PG, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — Villanova
- 44. Rodney Rice, PG, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
- 45. Tarris Reed, C, Link Year Prep (Mo.) — Michigan
- 50. Jalen Washington, PF, Gary (Ind.) West Side — UNC
- 55. AJ Casey, PF, Whitney Young
- 61. Dominick Barlow, SF, Bridgton Academy (Maine)
- 62. Sencire Harris, SG, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) — Illinois
- 64. Prince Aligbe, SF, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
- 67. Isaac McKneely, SG, Poca (W.Va.) — Virginia
- 72. Joseph Hunter, SG, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)
- 73. Colin Smith, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- 74. Malique Ewin, C, Berkmar (Ga.)
- 76. Otega Oweh, SG, Blair Academy (N.J.)
- 79. Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Lake Highland (Fla.)
- 80. Tre Holloman, PG, Cretin-Derham (Minn.) — Michigan State
- 82. Jaden Schutt, SG, Yorkville Christian
- 96. Dominick Campbell, PF, Phillips Academy (N.H.) — Notre Dame
- 98. Shawn Phillips, C, Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
- 100. Tre White, SF, Ribet Academy (Calif.)
- 105. Jayden Epps, Combine Academy (N.C.) — Illinois
- 115. Justyn Fernandez, SG, Virginia Episcopal (Va.)
- 117. Jerome Beya, PF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- 120. AJ Storr, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — St. John's
- 124. Will Shaver, C, Oak Mountain (Ala.) — UNC
- 127. Trey Pettigrew, PG, Kenwood
- 130. Cameron Corhen, C, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- 140. Zach Keller, C, ThunderRidge (Colo.)
- 142. Jaquan Sanders, SG, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
- 150. Christ Essandoko, C, Winston Salem Christian (N.C.)
