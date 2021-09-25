College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

US-NEWS-ST.-VINCENT-ST.-MARY-VS.-ST.-1-PLD.jpg

St Vincent-St. Mary's Sencire Harris splits a pair of Lima Shawnee defenders on his way to the rim in the first half of the OHSAA boys division II state basketball championship semifinals in Dayton.

 Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com/Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 168: The countdown begins

Episode 168: The countdown begins

The early signing period for college basketball is less than two months away. Teams can start officially securing their 2022 recruiting classes on Nov. 10. That's when Illinois can sign four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. With that in mind, here's an updated look at Illinois' 2022 recruiting board:

Committed to Illinois

Sencire Harris, 6-3, CG, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio)

Jayden Epps, 6-2, PG, Combine Academy (N.C.)

Decommitted from Illinois

Reggie Bass, 6-5, Arsenal Tech (Ind.)

Uncommitted (has cut list, Illinois included)

AJ Casey, 6-8, PF, Whitney Young

Christ Essandoko, 7-0, C, Winston Salem Christian (N.C.)

Otega Oweh, 6-4, SG, Blair Academy (N.J.) 

Ty Rodgers, 6-7, SF, Grand Blanc Community (Mich.)

Colin Smith, 6-8, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Mady Traore, 6-11, PF, Bull Academy (N.C.)

Cameron Whitmore, 6-6, SF, Archbishop Spalding (Md.)

Uncommitted (hasn't cut list)

Prince Aligbe, 6-5, SF, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

Adou-Halil Barre, 6-9, PF, Montverde Academy CBD (Fla.)

Noah Best, 6-5, PG, Mount St. Michael (N.Y.)

Jerome Beya, 6-9, PF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

Anthony Black, 6-7, PG, Coppell (Texas)

Adem Bona, 6-10, C, Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Zion Cruz, 6-3, PG, The Patrick School (N.J.)

Lewis Duarte, 6-5, PG, Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

Malique Ewin, 6-9, PF, Berkmar (Ga.)

Matt Filipowski, 6-10, C, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)

Keyshawn Hall, 6-7, G/F, The Skill Factory (Ga.)

Jermahri Hill, 6-3, PG, Berkmar (Gal.)

Braden Huff, 6-9, PF, Glenbard West

Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, PF, Whitnall (Wis.)

Mason Manning, 6-1, PG, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)

Angel Montas, 6-5, PG, Life Christian Academy (Fla.)

Dillon Mitchell, 6-7, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Fray Nguimbi, 6-8, SF, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)

Randi Ovalle, 6-7, SF, Success Unlimited Academy (Ala.)

Trey Pettigrew, 6-3, SG, Kenwood

Silas Sunday, 7-0, C, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)

Kyle Thomas, 6-9, C, Benet Academy

Jayshayne Woodard, 6-6, SG, Woodstock Academy (Conn.)

Uncommitted (has cut list, Illinois not included)

Zach Keller, 6-9, PF, ThunderRidge (Colo.)

Rodney Rice, 6-4, PG, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Brice Sensabaugh, 6-6, SF, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.)

Nick Smith, 6-4, SG, North Little Rock (Ark.)

Ernest Udeh Jr., 6-10, PF, Dr. Phillips (Fla.)

Jarace Walker, 6-8, PF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Cason Wallace, 6-4, SG, Richardson (Texas)

Tre White, 6-5, SF, Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Committed elsewhere

Denzel Aberdeen, 6-4, CG, Dr. Phillips (Fla.) — Florida

Mark Armstrong, 6-2, PG, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — Villanova

Dom Barlow, 6-9, PF, St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) — Overtime Elite

Dom Campbell, 6-8, PF, Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) — Notre Dame

Cameron Corhen, 6-9, C, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Florida State

Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — George Mason

Kyle Filipowski, 6-10, PF, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) — Duke

Jazian Gortman, 6-1, PG, W.J. Keenan (S.C.) — Overtime Elite

Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-4, SG, Combine Academy (N.C.) — Indiana

Tre Holloman, 6-2, PG, Cretin-Derham (Minn.) — Michigan State

Joseph Hunter Jr., 6-3, SG, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) — Fresno State

Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, PG, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — Nebraska

Brian Knight II, 65, PG, Tompkins (Texas) — Louisiana Tech

Isaac McKneely, 6-4, SG, Poca (W.Va.) — Virginia

Shawn Phillips Jr., 6-10, C, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) — N.C. State

Tarris Reed, 6-10, C, Link Prep (Mo.) — Michigan

Jaquan Sanders, 6-3, SG, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) — St. John's

Jaden Schutt, 6-5, SG, Yorkville Christian — Duke

Shaedon Sharp, 6-4, SG, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) — Kentucky

Will Shaver, 6-9, C, Oak Mountain (Ala.) — North Carolina

Jai Smith, 6-9, PF, Word of God (N.C.) — Overtime Elite

AJ Storr, 6-5, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — St. John's

Seth Trimble, 6-3, PG, Menomonee Falls (Wis.) — North Carolina

Kel'el Ware, 6-10, C, North Little Rock (Ark.) — Oregon

Jalen Washington, 6-9, PF, Gary West Side (Ind.) — North Carolina

Christian Watson, 6-6, SF, St. John's College (D.C.) — Miami

Demarion Watson, 6-7, SF, Totino-Grace (Minn.) — Iowa State

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos