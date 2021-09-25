Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated 2022 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The early signing period for college basketball is less than two months away. Teams can start officially securing their 2022 recruiting classes on Nov. 10. That's when Illinois can sign four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. With that in mind, here's an updated look at Illinois' 2022 recruiting board:
Committed to Illinois
Sencire Harris, 6-3, CG, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio)
Jayden Epps, 6-2, PG, Combine Academy (N.C.)
Decommitted from Illinois
Reggie Bass, 6-5, Arsenal Tech (Ind.)
Uncommitted (has cut list, Illinois included)
AJ Casey, 6-8, PF, Whitney Young
Christ Essandoko, 7-0, C, Winston Salem Christian (N.C.)
Otega Oweh, 6-4, SG, Blair Academy (N.J.)
Ty Rodgers, 6-7, SF, Grand Blanc Community (Mich.)
Colin Smith, 6-8, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Mady Traore, 6-11, PF, Bull Academy (N.C.)
Cameron Whitmore, 6-6, SF, Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
Uncommitted (hasn't cut list)
Prince Aligbe, 6-5, SF, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
Adou-Halil Barre, 6-9, PF, Montverde Academy CBD (Fla.)
Noah Best, 6-5, PG, Mount St. Michael (N.Y.)
Jerome Beya, 6-9, PF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
Anthony Black, 6-7, PG, Coppell (Texas)
Adem Bona, 6-10, C, Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Zion Cruz, 6-3, PG, The Patrick School (N.J.)
Lewis Duarte, 6-5, PG, Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
Malique Ewin, 6-9, PF, Berkmar (Ga.)
Matt Filipowski, 6-10, C, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
Keyshawn Hall, 6-7, G/F, The Skill Factory (Ga.)
Jermahri Hill, 6-3, PG, Berkmar (Gal.)
Braden Huff, 6-9, PF, Glenbard West
Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, PF, Whitnall (Wis.)
Mason Manning, 6-1, PG, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
Angel Montas, 6-5, PG, Life Christian Academy (Fla.)
Dillon Mitchell, 6-7, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Fray Nguimbi, 6-8, SF, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
Randi Ovalle, 6-7, SF, Success Unlimited Academy (Ala.)
Trey Pettigrew, 6-3, SG, Kenwood
Silas Sunday, 7-0, C, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
Kyle Thomas, 6-9, C, Benet Academy
Jayshayne Woodard, 6-6, SG, Woodstock Academy (Conn.)
Uncommitted (has cut list, Illinois not included)
Zach Keller, 6-9, PF, ThunderRidge (Colo.)
Rodney Rice, 6-4, PG, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Brice Sensabaugh, 6-6, SF, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.)
Nick Smith, 6-4, SG, North Little Rock (Ark.)
Ernest Udeh Jr., 6-10, PF, Dr. Phillips (Fla.)
Jarace Walker, 6-8, PF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Cason Wallace, 6-4, SG, Richardson (Texas)
Tre White, 6-5, SF, Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Committed elsewhere
Denzel Aberdeen, 6-4, CG, Dr. Phillips (Fla.) — Florida
Mark Armstrong, 6-2, PG, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — Villanova
Dom Barlow, 6-9, PF, St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) — Overtime Elite
Dom Campbell, 6-8, PF, Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) — Notre Dame
Cameron Corhen, 6-9, C, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — Florida State
Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — George Mason
Kyle Filipowski, 6-10, PF, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) — Duke
Jazian Gortman, 6-1, PG, W.J. Keenan (S.C.) — Overtime Elite
Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-4, SG, Combine Academy (N.C.) — Indiana
Tre Holloman, 6-2, PG, Cretin-Derham (Minn.) — Michigan State
Joseph Hunter Jr., 6-3, SG, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) — Fresno State
Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, PG, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — Nebraska
Brian Knight II, 65, PG, Tompkins (Texas) — Louisiana Tech
Isaac McKneely, 6-4, SG, Poca (W.Va.) — Virginia
Shawn Phillips Jr., 6-10, C, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) — N.C. State
Tarris Reed, 6-10, C, Link Prep (Mo.) — Michigan
Jaquan Sanders, 6-3, SG, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) — St. John's
Jaden Schutt, 6-5, SG, Yorkville Christian — Duke
Shaedon Sharp, 6-4, SG, Dream City Christian (Ariz.) — Kentucky
Will Shaver, 6-9, C, Oak Mountain (Ala.) — North Carolina
Jai Smith, 6-9, PF, Word of God (N.C.) — Overtime Elite
AJ Storr, 6-5, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — St. John's
Seth Trimble, 6-3, PG, Menomonee Falls (Wis.) — North Carolina
Kel'el Ware, 6-10, C, North Little Rock (Ark.) — Oregon
Jalen Washington, 6-9, PF, Gary West Side (Ind.) — North Carolina
Christian Watson, 6-6, SF, St. John's College (D.C.) — Miami
Demarion Watson, 6-7, SF, Totino-Grace (Minn.) — Iowa State
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).