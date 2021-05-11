Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated 2022 recruiting board
Now that Brad Underwood has started to reshape his coaching staff with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman off to Kentucky and Chester Frazier returning to his old stomping grounds in Champaign, I figured it was a good time to share an updated recruiting board for Illinois' Class of 2022 targets.
The recruiting dead period ends June 1. Expect more names to be added to the list below — especially if/when the new-look Illinois coaching staff establishes new recruiting grounds and priorities. But for now, he's a look at every Class of 2022 prospect with an Illini offer:
The commits
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|School
|247Sports Composite Ranking
|College
|Mark Armstrong
|6-2
|157
|CG
|St. Peters Prep (N.J.)
|No. 126
|Villanova
|Reggie Bass
|6-4
|185
|SG
|Elevation Prep (Ind.)
|No. 214
|Illinois
|Gradey Dick
|6-7
|195
|SF
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|No. 24
|Kansas
|Jaquan Harris
|6-3
|180
|CG
|St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.)
|No. 140
|Seton Hall
|Isaac McKneely
|6-4
|170
|CG
|Poca (W.Va.)
|No. 49
|Virginia
|AJ Storr
|6-5
|180
|SG
|Compass Prep (Ariz.)
|n/a
|Illinois
The open offers
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|School
|247Sports Composite Ranking
|Prince Aligbe
|6-6
|185
|SF
|Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
|No. 107
|Noah Best
|6-4
|175
|SG
|Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)
|n/a
|Jérôme Beya
|6-9
|215
|C
|Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.)
|No. 173
|Anthony Black
|6-7
|185
|CG
|Coppell (Texas)
|No. 60
|AJ Casey
|6-8
|180
|PF
|Whitney Young
|No. 21
|Cameron Corhen
|6-9
|205
|C
|John Paul II (Texas)
|n/a
|Zion Cruz
|6-5
|175
|CG
|The Patrick School (N.J.)
|No. 18
|Lewis Duarte
|6-5
|165
|SG
|Victory Christian Center School (N.C.)
|No. 174
|Kyle Filipowski
|6-11
|230
|PF
|Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
|No. 58
|Matt Filipowski
|6-11
|235
|C
Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
|n/a
|Abdou-Halil Barre
|6-9
|220
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|n/a
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|6-5
|210
|CG
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|No. 27
|Joseph Hunter Jr.
|6-5
|185
|SG
|San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)
|No. 82
|Danilo Jovanovich
|6-7
|200
|SF
|Whitnall (Wis.)
|No. 198
|Ramel Lloyd Jr.
|6-6
|190
|SF
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|No. 68
|Mason Manning
|6-1
|170
|PG
|First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
|No. 175
|Ángel Montas
|6-5
|210
|SG
|Life Christian Academy (Fla.)
|n/a
|Fray Nguimbi
|6-8
|200
|SF
|First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
|n/a
|Randi Ovalle
|6-7
|210
|SF
|Victory Christian Center School (N.C.)
|No. 219
|Trey Pettigrew
|6-3
|175
|CG
|EDUPrize (Ariz.)
|No. 195
|Tarris Reed
|6-10
|230
|PF
|Chaminade (Mo.)
|No. 95
|Rodney Rice
|6-4
|185
|SG
|DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
|No. 89
|Jaquan Sanders
|6-3
|170
|SG
|Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
|No. 159
|Jaden Schutt
|6-5
|175
|SG
|Yorkville Christian
|No. 153
|Shaedon Sharpe
|6-4
|175
|SG
|Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
|No. 71
|Colin Smith
|6-8
|200
|PF
|St. Mark's (Texas)
|No. 114
|Jai Smith
|6-9
|235
|PF
|Bull City Prep (N.C.)
|No. 146
|Nick Smith Jr.
|6-4
|185
|SG
|Sylvan Hills (Ark.)
|No. 26
|Silas Sunday
|6-10
|280
|C
|Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
|No. 199
|Kyle Thomas
|6-9
|220
|C
|St. Joseph
|n/a
|Mady Traoré
|6-11
|195
|PF
|National Christian Academy (Md.)
|n/a
|Seth Trimble
|6-3
|185
|PG
|Menomonee Falls (Wis.)
|No. 78
|Cason Wallace
|6-3
|175
|CG
|Richardson (Texas)
|No. 16
|Kel'el Ware
|6-11
|210
|C
|North Little Rock (Ark.)
|No. 67
|Jalen Washington
|6-9
|210
|PF
|Gary West Side (Ind.)
|No. 20
|Jayshayne Woodard
|6-6
|170
|SG
|Wings Academy (N.Y.)
|n/a
|Tre White
|6-5
|190
|SF
|Ribet Academy (Calif.)
|No. 45
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).