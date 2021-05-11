College/Prep Sports Reporter

AJ Storr
STORR

 247Sports
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 150: The coaching carousel comes to Champaign

Now that Brad Underwood has started to reshape his coaching staff with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman off to Kentucky and Chester Frazier returning to his old stomping grounds in Champaign, I figured it was a good time to share an updated recruiting board for Illinois' Class of 2022 targets.

The recruiting dead period ends June 1. Expect more names to be added to the list below — especially if/when the new-look Illinois coaching staff establishes new recruiting grounds and priorities. But for now, he's a look at every Class of 2022 prospect with an Illini offer:

The commits

 PlayerHeight Weight Position School247Sports Composite Ranking  College
 Mark Armstrong 6-2 157 CG St. Peters Prep (N.J.)No. 126  Villanova
 Reggie Bass 6-4 185 SG Elevation Prep (Ind.) No. 214Illinois 
 Gradey Dick 6-7 195 SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) No. 24 Kansas
 Jaquan Harris 6-3 180 CGSt. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.)  No. 140 Seton Hall
 Isaac McKneely 6-4 170 CG Poca (W.Va.)No. 49  Virginia
 AJ Storr 6-5 180 SG Compass Prep (Ariz.) n/a Illinois

The open offers

PlayerHeight  Weight PositionSchool247Sports Composite Ranking
Prince Aligbe 6-6  185 SF Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) No. 107
Noah Best 6-4 175 SG Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.) n/a
 Jérôme Beya 6-9 215  C  Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.)  No. 173
 Anthony Black 6-7 185 CG Coppell (Texas) No. 60 
 AJ Casey 6-8 180 PF Whitney Young No. 21
 Cameron Corhen 6-9  205 C John Paul II (Texas) n/a
 Zion Cruz 6-5 175 CG The Patrick School (N.J.) No. 18
 Lewis Duarte  6-5 165 SG Victory Christian Center School (N.C.) No. 174
 Kyle Filipowski  6-11 230 PF Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) No. 58 
 Matt Filipowski 6-11 235 C

 Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)

 n/a
 Abdou-Halil Barre 6-9 220 PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) n/a 
 Jalen Hood-Schifino 6-5  210 CG Montverde Academy (Fla.) No. 27
 Joseph Hunter Jr. 6-5 185 SG San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)  No. 82
 Danilo Jovanovich 6-7 200  SF Whitnall (Wis.) No. 198
 Ramel Lloyd Jr. 6-6 190 SF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) No. 68
 Mason Manning 6-1 170 PG  First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) No. 175
 Ángel Montas 6-5 210 SG Life Christian Academy (Fla.) n/a
 Fray Nguimbi 6-8 200 SF First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) n/a
 Randi Ovalle 6-7 210 SF Victory Christian Center School (N.C.) No. 219
 Trey Pettigrew 6-3 175 CG EDUPrize (Ariz.) No. 195
 Tarris Reed 6-10 230 PF Chaminade (Mo.) No. 95
 Rodney Rice 6-4 185 SG DeMatha Catholic (Md.) No. 89
 Jaquan Sanders 6-3 170 SG Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) No. 159
 Jaden Schutt 6-5 175 SG Yorkville Christian  No. 153
 Shaedon Sharpe 6-4 175 SG Dream City Christian (Ariz.)  No. 71
 Colin Smith 6-8 200 PF St. Mark's (Texas) No. 114
 Jai Smith 6-9 235 PF Bull City Prep (N.C.) No. 146
 Nick Smith Jr. 6-4 185 SG Sylvan Hills (Ark.) No. 26
 Silas Sunday 6-10 280 C Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) No. 199
 Kyle Thomas 6-9 220 C St. Joseph n/a
 Mady Traoré 6-11 195 PF National Christian Academy (Md.) n/a
 Seth Trimble 6-3 185 PG Menomonee Falls (Wis.) No. 78
 Cason Wallace 6-3 175 CG Richardson (Texas) No. 16
 Kel'el Ware 6-11 210 C North Little Rock (Ark.) No. 67
 Jalen Washington  6-9 210 PF Gary West Side (Ind.) No. 20
 Jayshayne Woodard 6-6  170  SG Wings Academy (N.Y.) n/a
 Tre White 6-5  190 SF Ribet Academy (Calif.) No. 45

