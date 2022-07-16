College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Orange Krush cheers at State Farm Center in Champaign on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 206: Finally settled

The sheer number of potential recruits the Illinois basketball staff has targeted makes it tough sometimes to keep up with who the Illini are pursuing. So I updated the 2023-26 board, including players that have already committed to give an idea of who Brad Underwood and Co. are battling on the recruiting trail. 

The names to know ... 

Class of 2023

Not committed

Dai Dai Ames, 6-1, 160, PG, Kenwood Academy

Chuck Bailey III, 6-3, 180, PG, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Joey Brown, 6-5, 170, PG, North Central (Ind.)

Dalen Davis, 5-11, 165, PG, Whitney Young

Rodney Gallagher, 5-10, 160, PG, Laurel Highlands (Pa.)

Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, 170, PG, Norman North (Okla.)

Niccoló Moretti, 6-2, PG, DME Academy (Fla.)

Gehrig Normand, 6-6, 175, PG, Birdville (Texas)

Khoi Thurmon, 6-1, 180, PG, Copley (Ohio)

Marvel Allen, 6-4, 190, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Cameron Christie, 6-5, 160, SG, Rolling Meadows

Parker Friedrichsen, 6-3, 165, SG, Bixby (Okla.)

RJ Jones, 6-3, 175, SG, Wasatch Academy (Utah)

Jayshayne Woodard, 6-6, 170, SG, Wings Academy (N.Y.)

Wesley Yates, 6-4, 200, SG, Beaumont United (Texas

Mookie Cook, 6-7, 200, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Kaden Cooper, 6-5, 180, SF, The Skill Factory (Ga.)

Brady Dunlap, 6-7, 180, SF, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)

Comeh Emuobor, 6-5, 190, SF, Ravenscroft School (N.C.)

Jalen Hooks, 6-6, 180, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6, 200, SF, Bishop Ireton (Va.)

Kris Parker, 6-6, 170, SF, Crossroad Academy (Fla.)

Ty Pence, 6-6, 180, SF, St. Joseph-Ogden

Devin Royal, 6-6, 210, SF, Pickerington Central (Ohio)

JJ Taylor, 6-8, 185, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 210, PF, Link Academy (Mo.)

Xavier Booker, 6-10, 205, PF, Cathedral (Ind.)

Kwame Evans Jr., 6-9, 200, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Tafara Gapare, 6-10, 205, PF, South Kent School (Conn.)

Amani Hansberry, 6-8, 225, PF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

Davius Loury, 6-7, 205, PF, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Akil Watson, 6-8, 205, PF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

Brandon Williams, 6-7, 205, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)

Donaven Younger, 6-8, 195, PF, Bolingbrook

Kendrick De Luna, 6-9, 205, C, TMI Episcopal (Texas)

Assane Diop, 6-10, 190, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)

JP Estrella, 6-11, 210, C, Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Baye Fall, 6-10, 205, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)

Jazz Gardner, 6-10, 200, C, West Ranch (Calif.)

Papa Kante, 6-10, 215, C, South Kent School (Conn.)

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenson, 6-11, 195, C, Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)

Carter Lang, 6-9, 220, C, St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Va.)

Cyr Malonga, 6-11, 205, C, Evangel Christian School (Ky.)

Tichyque Musaka, 6-10, 200, C, Good Better Best Academy (N.C.)

Kachi Nzeh, 6-8, 210, C, George School (Pa.)

Brandon White, 6-10, 240, C, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Committed

Caleb Foster, 6-5, 190, PG, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Duke

Jeremy Fears, 6-0, 180, PG, La Lumiere School (Ind.) — Michigan State

Trevor Smith, 6-0, 165, PG, Woodside (Va.) — Richmond

Jelani Hamilton, 6-6, 180, SG, Cumberland Christian Academy (Ga.) — Iowa State

Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, 180, SG, St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Maryland

Dusty Stromer, 6-6, 180, SG, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Gonzaga

Matas Buzelis, 6-9, 190, SF, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — G League Ignite

Asa Thomas, 6-7, 185, SF, Lake Forest — Clemson

Owen Freeman, 6-10, 220, PF, Moline — Iowa

Brandon Gardner, 6-7, 210, PF, Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.) — St. John’s

Thomas Haugh, 6-9, 200, PF, Perkiomen School (Pa.) — Florida

Trent Pierce, 6-8, 180, PF, Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Missouri

Austin Parks, 6-9, 240, C, Memorial (Ohio) — Ohio State

Gus Yalden, 6-8, 240, Asheville School (N.C.) — Wisconsin

Class of 2024

Not committed

Johnuel Fland, 6-3, 165, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Curtis Givens III, 6-2, 170, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Carlos Harris, 6-2, 180, PG, Curie

Jaye Nash, 6-1, 165, PG, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)

Adam Njie, 6-2, 175, PG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Nick Petronio, 6-3, 180, PG, Milton Academy (Mass.)

Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, 150, PG, Bishop Noll (Ind.)

Jordan Vick, 6-0, 160, Pg, Southern Nash (N.C.)

David Castillo, 6-1, 165, SG, Bartlesville (Okla.)

Juke Harris, 6-5, 175, SG, Salisbury (N.C.)

Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SG, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-4, 170, SG, St. Rita

Malachi Palmer, 6-5, 185, SG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 170, SG, Modesto Christian (Calif.)

Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 170, SG, Centerville (Ohio)

Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)

Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Carter Bryant, 6-7, 215, SF, Fountain Valley (Calif.)

Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 165, SF, North Mecklenburg (N.C.)

Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, 180, SF, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.)

Tyler Johnson, 6-5, 190, SF, Oak Ridge (Fla.)

Karter Knox, 6-5, 180, SF, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)

Kon Knuppel, 6-5, 205, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)

Drew McKenna, 6-6, 185, Glenelg County School (Md.)

Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SF, Christ The King (N.Y.)

Chris Riddle, 6-5, 185, SF, Kenwood Academy

Jason Schofield, 6-8, 205, SF, Avon Old Farms (Conn.)

Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 170, SF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)

 Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Ryan Jones, 6-8, 200, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)

Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Asa Newell, 6-9, 205, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Maurice Vassell, 6-9, 160, PF, St. Benedict Prep (N.J.)

Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)

John Bol, 7-1, 190, C, Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

James Brown, 6-9, 210, C, St. Rita

Peyton Marshall, 6-11, 310, C, Kell (Ga.)

Steven Solano, 6-11, 235, C, Donda Academy (Calif.)

Committed

ZZ Clark, 6-1, 175, PG, Windermere Prep (Fla.) — Illinois

Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, 205, PF, St. Rita — Illinois

Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame — Iowa

Class of 2025

Not committed

Jeremiah Fears, 6-0, 165, PG, Joliet West

Tyler Jackson, 6-2, 150, PG, St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 193, PG, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)

Melvin Bell, 6-4, 165, SG, St. Rita

BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, 175, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)

Phoenix Gill, 6-2, 175, SG, St. Ignatius

Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Trey McKenney, 6-4, 205, SG, St. Mary’s (Mich.)

Jackson Keith, 6-5, 170, SF, Southern Durham (N.C.)

Antonio Munoz, 6-5, SF, Whitney Young

Koa Peat, 6-8, 210, SF, Perry (Ariz.)

Kai Rogers, 6-10, 240, C, Wauwatosa West (Wis.)

Class of 2026

Not committed

Chidi Nwigwe, 6-6, SG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

