Updated 2023-26 recruiting board
The sheer number of potential recruits the Illinois basketball staff has targeted makes it tough sometimes to keep up with who the Illini are pursuing. So I updated the 2023-26 board, including players that have already committed to give an idea of who Brad Underwood and Co. are battling on the recruiting trail.
The names to know ...
Class of 2023
Not committed
Dai Dai Ames, 6-1, 160, PG, Kenwood Academy
Chuck Bailey III, 6-3, 180, PG, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Joey Brown, 6-5, 170, PG, North Central (Ind.)
Dalen Davis, 5-11, 165, PG, Whitney Young
Rodney Gallagher, 5-10, 160, PG, Laurel Highlands (Pa.)
Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, 170, PG, Norman North (Okla.)
Niccoló Moretti, 6-2, PG, DME Academy (Fla.)
Gehrig Normand, 6-6, 175, PG, Birdville (Texas)
Khoi Thurmon, 6-1, 180, PG, Copley (Ohio)
Marvel Allen, 6-4, 190, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Cameron Christie, 6-5, 160, SG, Rolling Meadows
Parker Friedrichsen, 6-3, 165, SG, Bixby (Okla.)
RJ Jones, 6-3, 175, SG, Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Jayshayne Woodard, 6-6, 170, SG, Wings Academy (N.Y.)
Wesley Yates, 6-4, 200, SG, Beaumont United (Texas
Mookie Cook, 6-7, 200, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Kaden Cooper, 6-5, 180, SF, The Skill Factory (Ga.)
Brady Dunlap, 6-7, 180, SF, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
Comeh Emuobor, 6-5, 190, SF, Ravenscroft School (N.C.)
Jalen Hooks, 6-6, 180, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6, 200, SF, Bishop Ireton (Va.)
Kris Parker, 6-6, 170, SF, Crossroad Academy (Fla.)
Ty Pence, 6-6, 180, SF, St. Joseph-Ogden
Devin Royal, 6-6, 210, SF, Pickerington Central (Ohio)
JJ Taylor, 6-8, 185, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 210, PF, Link Academy (Mo.)
Xavier Booker, 6-10, 205, PF, Cathedral (Ind.)
Kwame Evans Jr., 6-9, 200, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Tafara Gapare, 6-10, 205, PF, South Kent School (Conn.)
Amani Hansberry, 6-8, 225, PF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
Davius Loury, 6-7, 205, PF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Akil Watson, 6-8, 205, PF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Brandon Williams, 6-7, 205, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)
Donaven Younger, 6-8, 195, PF, Bolingbrook
Kendrick De Luna, 6-9, 205, C, TMI Episcopal (Texas)
Assane Diop, 6-10, 190, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)
JP Estrella, 6-11, 210, C, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Baye Fall, 6-10, 205, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)
Jazz Gardner, 6-10, 200, C, West Ranch (Calif.)
Papa Kante, 6-10, 215, C, South Kent School (Conn.)
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenson, 6-11, 195, C, Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)
Carter Lang, 6-9, 220, C, St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Va.)
Cyr Malonga, 6-11, 205, C, Evangel Christian School (Ky.)
Tichyque Musaka, 6-10, 200, C, Good Better Best Academy (N.C.)
Kachi Nzeh, 6-8, 210, C, George School (Pa.)
Brandon White, 6-10, 240, C, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Committed
Caleb Foster, 6-5, 190, PG, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Duke
Jeremy Fears, 6-0, 180, PG, La Lumiere School (Ind.) — Michigan State
Trevor Smith, 6-0, 165, PG, Woodside (Va.) — Richmond
Jelani Hamilton, 6-6, 180, SG, Cumberland Christian Academy (Ga.) — Iowa State
Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, 180, SG, St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Maryland
Dusty Stromer, 6-6, 180, SG, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Gonzaga
Matas Buzelis, 6-9, 190, SF, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — G League Ignite
Asa Thomas, 6-7, 185, SF, Lake Forest — Clemson
Owen Freeman, 6-10, 220, PF, Moline — Iowa
Brandon Gardner, 6-7, 210, PF, Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.) — St. John’s
Thomas Haugh, 6-9, 200, PF, Perkiomen School (Pa.) — Florida
Trent Pierce, 6-8, 180, PF, Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Missouri
Austin Parks, 6-9, 240, C, Memorial (Ohio) — Ohio State
Gus Yalden, 6-8, 240, Asheville School (N.C.) — Wisconsin
Class of 2024
Not committed
Johnuel Fland, 6-3, 165, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Curtis Givens III, 6-2, 170, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Carlos Harris, 6-2, 180, PG, Curie
Jaye Nash, 6-1, 165, PG, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
Adam Njie, 6-2, 175, PG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Nick Petronio, 6-3, 180, PG, Milton Academy (Mass.)
Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, 150, PG, Bishop Noll (Ind.)
Jordan Vick, 6-0, 160, Pg, Southern Nash (N.C.)
David Castillo, 6-1, 165, SG, Bartlesville (Okla.)
Juke Harris, 6-5, 175, SG, Salisbury (N.C.)
Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SG, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-4, 170, SG, St. Rita
Malachi Palmer, 6-5, 185, SG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 170, SG, Modesto Christian (Calif.)
Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 170, SG, Centerville (Ohio)
Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Carter Bryant, 6-7, 215, SF, Fountain Valley (Calif.)
Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 165, SF, North Mecklenburg (N.C.)
Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, 180, SF, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.)
Tyler Johnson, 6-5, 190, SF, Oak Ridge (Fla.)
Karter Knox, 6-5, 180, SF, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
Kon Knuppel, 6-5, 205, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
Drew McKenna, 6-6, 185, Glenelg County School (Md.)
Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SF, Christ The King (N.Y.)
Chris Riddle, 6-5, 185, SF, Kenwood Academy
Jason Schofield, 6-8, 205, SF, Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 170, SF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Ryan Jones, 6-8, 200, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)
Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Asa Newell, 6-9, 205, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Maurice Vassell, 6-9, 160, PF, St. Benedict Prep (N.J.)
Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)
John Bol, 7-1, 190, C, Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
James Brown, 6-9, 210, C, St. Rita
Peyton Marshall, 6-11, 310, C, Kell (Ga.)
Steven Solano, 6-11, 235, C, Donda Academy (Calif.)
Committed
ZZ Clark, 6-1, 175, PG, Windermere Prep (Fla.) — Illinois
Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, 205, PF, St. Rita — Illinois
Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame — Iowa
Class of 2025
Not committed
Jeremiah Fears, 6-0, 165, PG, Joliet West
Tyler Jackson, 6-2, 150, PG, St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 193, PG, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
Melvin Bell, 6-4, 165, SG, St. Rita
BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, 175, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
Phoenix Gill, 6-2, 175, SG, St. Ignatius
Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Trey McKenney, 6-4, 205, SG, St. Mary’s (Mich.)
Jackson Keith, 6-5, 170, SF, Southern Durham (N.C.)
Antonio Munoz, 6-5, SF, Whitney Young
Koa Peat, 6-8, 210, SF, Perry (Ariz.)
Kai Rogers, 6-10, 240, C, Wauwatosa West (Wis.)
Class of 2026
Not committed
Chidi Nwigwe, 6-6, SG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.